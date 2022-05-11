Orlando area makes Airbnb's top 10 U.S. trending searches in first quarter of 2022

The lovebugs have swarmed and tropical waves are forming off the coast of Africa. Our farmer's almanac tells us that tourists are next . Orlando is yet again going to be a hotspot of the worst kind of traveller: the ones who can't stick to their hotels.
A report from Airbnb
sharing their first-quarter results found that the Orlando metro was one of the top 10 trending searches for stays among US residents. The report singles out Four Corners, an area where the counties of Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk meet, as uniquely hot.
The area came in ninth, behind five other Florida destinations in the top 10. Those locations were Fort Walton Beach, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Fort Myers and Cape Coral.
While the report offers no justifications, the push for Airbnbs might be due in part to the dearth of budget resorts around the increasingly expensive parks. Of course, whole-house Airbnb rentals are only adding to Orlando's ongoing housing crisis, which has reached levels that spurred local legislators to ask for a state of emergency declaration
.
But hey, enjoy your Dole Whip!
