VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando area makes Airbnb's top 10 U.S. trending searches in first quarter of 2022

Here they come again

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 12:14 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

The lovebugs have swarmed and tropical waves are forming off the coast of Africa. Our farmer's almanac tells us that tourists are next . Orlando is yet again going to be a hotspot of the worst kind of traveller: the ones who can't stick to their hotels.

A report from Airbnb sharing their first-quarter results found that the Orlando metro was one of the top 10 trending searches for stays among US residents. The report singles out Four Corners, an area where the counties of Lake, Orange, Osceola and Polk meet, as uniquely hot.

The area came in ninth, behind five other Florida destinations in the top 10. Those locations were Fort Walton Beach, Cape San Blas, Mexico Beach, Fort Myers and Cape Coral.

While the report offers no justifications, the push for Airbnbs might be due in part to the dearth of budget resorts around the increasingly expensive parks. Of course, whole-house Airbnb rentals are only adding to Orlando's ongoing housing crisis, which has reached levels that spurred local legislators to ask for a state of emergency declaration.

But hey, enjoy your Dole Whip!


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

News Slideshows

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million

This 1920s Tudor in College Park nestled between two lakes is on sale for $2.1 million
Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price

Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner puts Malibu home on the market for record-breaking price
Not pictured: a Space X rocket.

SpaceX's 'Space Jellyfish' launch phenomenon inspires breathtaking photos, videos
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz calls 'Roe' protestors 'under-loved Millennials' with 'no Bumble matches'

Trending

Osceola County Sheriff's Office provide justification for executing man at Kissimmee Target over stolen Pokemon cards

By Alex Galbraith

Osceola County Sheriff's Office provide justification for executing man at Kissimmee Target over stolen Pokemon cards

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law requiring schools to observe 'Victims of Communism Day'

By Ryan Dailey, NSF and Alex Galbraith

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law requiring schools to observe 'Victims of Communism Day'

Seminole County high school's yearbook censorship confirms some critics fears about Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Eric Tegethoff

This page covering Lyman High School's pro-LGBT protest was deemed inappropriate by administrators.

SCOTUS just let slip that five of them want to screw every woman in America. (Not like that.)

By Jessica Bryce Young

Scenes from the Bans Off My Body rally

Also in News

SCOTUS just let slip that five of them want to screw every woman in America. (Not like that.)

By Jessica Bryce Young

Scenes from the Bans Off My Body rally

Men cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies. Period.

By Gabrielle Blair

Reproductive rights activist Cine Julien at Bans Off My Body rally

Conservation groups sue EPA over record manatee deaths

By Jim Turner, NSF

Conservation groups sue EPA over record manatee deaths

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs off on October gas tax holiday

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs off on October gas tax holiday
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us