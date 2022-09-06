ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orange County woman rounded up in Florida's felon voter arrests enters not guilty plea

By on Tue, Sep 6, 2022 at 3:39 pm

click to enlarge Orange County woman rounded up in Florida's felon voter arrests enters not guilty plea
Adobe

An Orange County woman who was arrested in a show of strength for Florida's newly created elections police office pleaded not guilty to charges of voter fraud on Tuesday.

The state's election investigations division was created by Republican leaders in Tallahassee in spite of the evidence that voter fraud is practically non-existent. In their first big "bust," they arrested 20 ex-felons who fell victim to Republican legislators' confusing constriction of rights granted by Florida voters in a statewide ballot initiative.


Though Florida residents overwhelmingly supported reinstating convicted felons' voting rights after they had served their sentence, legislators built up ever more caveats and frameworks around rights restoration with the ultimate goal of making it so convicted felons continued to not vote.

Related
Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored

Orange County felons arrested for voting thought they had their rights restored: Color us shocked


All three Orange County residents who were caught in the arrests believed their rights were restored after they were released from prison.  That number includes 52-year-old Michelle Stribling, who incorrectly marked that she was not a felon on her voter registration. Stribling — who served 11 years on a second-degree murder charge — claims she asked for assistance reading the form and was denied.

"I’m doing the right thing. I stay out of trouble. I do right by the law. I don’t get in trouble no more,” Stribling told WKMG. "...Now, all of a sudden, they say I can’t vote. That don’t make no sense."

Related
Alachua County voter fraud case pulls the mask off of Florida Republicans' walk-back of felon voting rights

Alachua County voter fraud case pulls the mask off of Florida Republicans' walk-back of felon voting rights

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

News Slideshows

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy

Orlando Magic anti-vaxxer Jonathan Isaac to appear at conservative conference with MyPillow guy
New Slideshow

1920s lakefront Sanford estate hits the market for $3.5 million
Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters

Suspiciously neat 'Eat Shit Fascists' graffiti sprayed on Seminole County GOP headquarters
Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Rustic Lake Wales cabin seeks Florida's richest Cracker at $2.4 million

Trending

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

By News Service of Florida

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

Florida lawmakers eye new solutions as property insurers falter

By News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers eye new solutions as property insurers falter

Seminole County GOP head, ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris found guilty in ghost candidate scheme

By Alex Galbraith

Seminole County GOP Chair and ex-Longwood mayor Ben Paris.

Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him

By Alex Galbraith

Bodycam footage shows Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shooting a man at point-blank range after disarming him

Also in News

Florida lawmakers eye new solutions as property insurers falter

By News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers eye new solutions as property insurers falter

Florida beaches, parks continue push to ban smoking

By News Service of Florida

Florida beaches, parks continue push to ban smoking

Florida looks to raise coverage cap on Citizens Insurance as private companies flee the state

By News Service of Florida

Florida looks to raise coverage cap on Citizens Insurance as private companies flee the state

Doctors, clinics file an emergency motion to halt Florida's abortion ban

By News Service of Florida

Doctors, clinics file an emergency motion to halt Florida's abortion ban
More

Digital Issue

August 31, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us