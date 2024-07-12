BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Orange County will bring new electric scooter program to I-Drive

About 200 electric Lime and Bird scooters will be deployed in the area

By on Fri, Jul 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orange County will bring new electric scooter program to I-Drive
Photo via Shutterstock
Orange County is looking to give residents and visitors a low-cost option for navigating the pedestrian-unfriendly International Drive corridor.

The county is partnering with electric scooter companies Lime and Bird to deploy about 200 electric scooters between Carrier Drive and Destination Parkway.

The stretch includes popular attractions like Icon Park, Wonderworks Orlando, Dave & Buster’s Orlando and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando.

The program will be administered by the county’s traffic engineering division. There will be 10 parking locations to hold the scooters, which can be rented by riders aged 18 and older.

With this program, the county hopes to improve the area’s “micromobility” — or transportation using lightweight vehicles like bikes or scooters. Micromobility is a growing alternative transportation trend, which includes the use of rented electric rides, according to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.

Orange County Project Coordinator Luz Munoz said he’s thrilled to witness the program’s soft launch. He considers it a commitment to improving the county’s environmental footprint, he said in a release.

"This initiative stands as a beacon of accessible and eco-friendly transportation,” he said.

Within the city of Orlando, residents have long been concerned about the city’s overreliance on car travel. Last year, a study by online tutoring service Preply ranked Orlando last in walkability among the top 30 most-recommended travel destination cities in the country.

The city of Orlando already began introducing electric scooters in areas including downtown Orlando and Lake Eola five years ago.

Orange County’s launch is limited to the International Drive corridor for now, but if the program is successful, it will be expanded into other parts of unincorporated Orange County.

Announced earlier this summer, Downtown Orlando will also receive a new on-demand electric shuttle service, dubbed Ride DTO, beginning this fall. The city approved the program, which will offer private rides to small parties through five mini-shuttles, in June.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Revised lawsuit says DeSantis 'disenfranchised' voters by suspending Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

By News Service of Florida

Revised lawsuit says DeSantis 'disenfranchised' voters by suspending Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

Thousands of voters may be unaware that their registration to vote by mail has expired

By McKenna Schueler

Want to do this? Make sure your vote-by-mail registration is up to date.

An open letter to Gov. DeSantis from Orlando and Tampa Fringe festival staff

By Scott Galbraith, Trish Parry and Tempestt Halstead

An open letter to Gov. DeSantis from Orlando and Tampa Fringe festival staff

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Federal judge allows teacher lawsuit against controversial pronoun law to continue

An open letter to Gov. DeSantis from Orlando and Tampa Fringe festival staff

By Scott Galbraith, Trish Parry and Tempestt Halstead

An open letter to Gov. DeSantis from Orlando and Tampa Fringe festival staff

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

By Vivienne Serret, Fresh Take Florida

Florida college student lied about being suspended 3 years over pro-Palestinian protest arrest

Even more hurricanes forecast for Florida's above-average storm season, experts say

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Even more hurricanes forecast for Florida's above-average storm season, experts say
More

July 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us