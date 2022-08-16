ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend

By on Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 11:35 am

click to enlarge Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son arrested on suspicion of DUI over the weekend
Adobe

Orange County Sheriff John Mina's son was arrested for suspicion of DUI in Winter Garden on Saturday night.

27-year-old Chase Mina was found asleep in his vehicle. OCSO deputies report that he had open containers in his cupholder. After they woke him up, Mina refused a field sobriety test and was arrested.

In a bodycam video shared by OCSO, two deputies can be heard discussing the identity of the driver.  When the pair confirmed that the sheriff's son was the driver,  one of them says "fuckin' A" before they decide to move forward.

"I mean we gotta do what we gotta do," an officer says before they head back to the truck.

Related
Orange County Sheriff John Mina throws support behind Minneapolis police chief after her force executed 22-year-old Black man Amir Locke

Orange County Sheriff John Mina throws support behind Minneapolis police chief after her force executed 22-year-old Black man Amir Locke


Mina responded "absolutely not" when asked if he would answer questions or take a field sobriety test. He was transported to the county's DUI Testing Center where he again refused to test. At that point, he was taken to jail.

 "This is a personal matter involving my adult son, and I expect this case to be handled like any other case through the justice system," Sheriff Mina said in a statement. 

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

News Slideshows

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area

At $3.1 million, this lakefront Mount Dora home is the most expensive condo on the market in the Orlando area
A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million

A private island off of Florida's Gulf Coast is on the market for $3.4 million
1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million

1-800-411-PAIN founder, his identical twin list dueling Florida mansions for $54 million
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Trending

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Meats closes shortly after kitchen heads leave to open noodle house

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz — under investigation for potential sex crimes — voted against reauthorizing a human trafficking bill

By Colin Wolf

Matt Gaetz

Florida tries to get UCF professor's lawsuit against 'Stop WOKE' Act tossed

By News Service of Florida

UCF's Faculty Union called for a mask mandate Aug. 19

Florida COVID-19 cases down as deaths top 78,500

By News Service of Florida

Florida COVID-19 cases down as deaths top 78,500

Also in News

Florida judge backs decision to fire teacher for refusing to comply with mask mandates

By News Service of Florida

Florida judge backs decision to fire teacher for refusing to comply with mask mandates

Florida Senate gives suspended state attorney 15 days to request hearing over abortion law-related suspension

By News Service of Florida

Florida Senate gives suspended state attorney 15 days to request hearing over abortion law-related suspension

A precarious democracy can’t afford to look the other way while self-serving authoritarians pour gas on a fire

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks announcing motion to unseal search warrant, Aug. 11

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried travel Florida to rally support ahead of governor's race primary

By News Service of Florida

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried travel Florida to rally support ahead of governor's race primary
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us