Orange County set to unveil new Multicultural Center after years-long wait

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orange County

Orange County is set to unveil its new Multicultural Center Tuesday, after a years-long wait.The center, located in the heart of Pine Hills, will consist of a 17,000-square-foot facility used as a hub for the arts, culture and innovation, a release from the county says. It will also house several nonprofit organizations that provide job training, community resources, youth programming, and other personal and professional development initiatives.Tuesday's grand opening marks the finish line for a project that has been in the works since 2016. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and will feature remarks from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and County Commissioner Michael Scott, District 6 County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other Pine Hills community members.Orange County's Multicultural Center will open at 7149 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando.