Orange County reality personality’s $300K Bentley was reportedly stolen from Icon Park valet

Six high-end luxury vehicles have been reported stolen from various valet services at restaurants in Orange County in the past month

By on Fri, Jun 16, 2023 at 5:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orange County reality personality’s $300K Bentley was reportedly stolen from Icon Park valet
Photo via ICON Park/Facebook
A local reality show personality reportedly had her car stolen after she left it with Icon Park’s valet service.

Cora Johnson’s 2022 Bentley Bentayga (valued at about $300,000), was taken on May 17, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson, a real estate broker, owner of Wynnmore Realty and a featured personality on the upcoming series Ladies of Orange County, said she left the car with the valet to grab dinner on I-Drive, deputies said.

However, just two hours later when she returned to the valet, the car was no longer there, according to the incident report.

Johnson told Orlando News 6 the valet attendant told her the car was taken, but that he didn’t call the police.

“He just gave me a dumbfounded look. I said, ‘Did you call the (explicit) police?’” Johnson told News 6. “He’s like, ‘Well, they knocked the cones down.’ I said, ‘You’re more worried about the cones than our almost $300,000 car?’”

The valet attendant told Johnson the lockbox that contained the car’s keys was pried open and broken into, OCSO said.

Six high-end luxury vehicles have been reported stolen from various valet services at restaurants in Orange County in the past month, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Twitter early Friday.
In the police report, Johnson claimed she had more than $23,000 of belongings inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

Items within the vehicle included a MacBook, a Louis Vuitton suitcase and duffel, a Chanel purse, Versace slippers and a Gucci belt, according to the report.

No additional information has been released as of Friday afternoon regarding whether Johnson’s vehicle has been located or retrieved.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando cop facing charges after being pulled over for speeding, refusing to show license

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando cop facing charges after being pulled over for speeding, refusing to show license

Gov. DeSantis cuts $510 million from Florida's record budget, with huge cuts to agriculture industry

By Jim Turner and Ryan Dailey, News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis cuts $510 million from Florida's record budget, with huge cuts to agriculture industry

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

Popular Tampa restaurant Salt Shack to open second location in downtown Clermont

By Bellanee Plaza

Popular Tampa restaurant Salt Shack to open second location in downtown Clermont

Also in News

Judge OKs dogs in bars after Orlando Pups Pub challenges state law

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Judge OKs dogs in bars after Orlando Pups Pub challenges state law

Gov. DeSantis cuts $510 million from Florida's record budget, with huge cuts to agriculture industry

By Jim Turner and Ryan Dailey, News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis cuts $510 million from Florida's record budget, with huge cuts to agriculture industry

Civil-rights groups target Florida law that bans Chinese citizens from owning property

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Civil-rights groups target Florida law that bans Chinese citizens from owning property

State regulators approve plan that will lower Florida Power & Light bills starting in July

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

State regulators approve plan that will lower Florida Power & Light bills starting in July
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us