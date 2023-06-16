Orange County reality personality’s $300K Bentley was reportedly stolen from Icon Park valet

Cora Johnson’s 2022 Bentley Bentayga (valued at about $300,000), was taken on May 17, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson, a real estate broker, owner of Wynnmore Realty and a featured personality on the upcoming series Ladies of Orange County, said she left the car with the valet to grab dinner on I-Drive, deputies said.
However, just two hours later when she returned to the valet, the car was no longer there, according to the incident report.
Johnson told Orlando News 6 the valet attendant told her the car was taken, but that he didn’t call the police.
“He just gave me a dumbfounded look. I said, ‘Did you call the (explicit) police?’” Johnson told News 6. “He’s like, ‘Well, they knocked the cones down.’ I said, ‘You’re more worried about the cones than our almost $300,000 car?’”
The valet attendant told Johnson the lockbox that contained the car’s keys was pried open and broken into, OCSO said.
Six high-end luxury vehicles have been reported stolen from various valet services at restaurants in Orange County in the past month, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Twitter early Friday.
In the police report, Johnson claimed she had more than $23,000 of belongings inside the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
In the last month, 5 high-end luxury vehicles (like those pictured below) have been stolen from valets at restaurants along Sand Lake Rd & hotels in the area. A Mercedes G Class was also stolen in Winter Park. Detectives are working leads, but valet operators should be extra… pic.twitter.com/AybLZE2jhd— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 16, 2023
Items within the vehicle included a MacBook, a Louis Vuitton suitcase and duffel, a Chanel purse, Versace slippers and a Gucci belt, according to the report.
No additional information has been released as of Friday afternoon regarding whether Johnson’s vehicle has been located or retrieved.
