Orange County Public Schools tentatively go ahead with classes, activities this week

By on Mon, Sep 26, 2022 at 10:19 am

Orange County Public Schools has no plans to cancel classes ahead of Hurricane Ian, according to an update shared by the school on Sunday.

"At this time, there are no plans to cancel school or extracurricular activities for Monday or Tuesday," they said Sunday evening. "You will receive another update tomorrow evening as we get more information on the storm’s path."

The announcement comes as Central Florida is staring down a possible category 4 hurricane making landfall. Hurricane Ian's path could take it anywhere from south of Tampa Bay to the Florida panhandle. However, the current 3-day track appears to show the storm curving toward Tampa Bay as it nears the state, possibly cutting across the peninsula as it moves northeast.

