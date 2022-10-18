ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orange County Library System goes overdue fine-free effective this week

By on Tue, Oct 18, 2022 at 11:45 am

Orange County's public libraries have erased all overdue fees and fines - Photo courtesy OCLS/Facebook
Photo courtesy OCLS/Facebook
Orange County's public libraries have erased all overdue fees and fines

Joining other cities and library systems across the country, the Orange County Library System is going fine-free effective immediately.

What does this mean for you, the local bibliophile? Effective Sunday, Oct. 16, the OCLS network of public library branches will no longer issue overdue charges for borrowed material returned late. And, going a step beyond that, OCLS is wiping clean all existing overdue charges and account balances for library-card holding patrons.

Library materials will still have assigned due dates — though no fines will be imposed on accounts — and if an item is still not returned after 14 days, the card holder's account will be blocked until the item is returned.

The new policy puts OCLS in line with the American Library System's recommendation that library systems with the means to do so adopt a fine-free model. Library systems across the country have already implemented this.

“This change fully aligns with the library’s mission: Adding to quality of life by creating a learning environment and experiences that foster personal growth and development,” said OCLS Director Steve Powell in a press statement.



