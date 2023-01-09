Orange County Library System announces the return of bookmobile services and the debut of book bicycles

By on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 at 4:48 pm

click to enlarge Local dignitaries cut the ribbon at OCLS' 110-year celebration - Photo courtesy Orange County Library System
Photo courtesy Orange County Library System
Local dignitaries cut the ribbon at OCLS' 110-year celebration

Orange County Library System has announced plans to bring library services directly to their users with the imminent purchase and deployment of a bookmobile and even some book bicycles.

 The public library system will immediately put to use a $100,000 donation from Sorosis of Orlando Woman’s Club to get these vehicles on the road.

The library's first go at bookmobile services started in 1949 — interestingly also thanks to a donation by Sorosis — and ended in 1979, with the library instead focusing resources on its home-delivery system. (Ed. note: Which is awesome, by the way.)

But now, as with fashion, what's old is new again and the library is looking for tried-and-true ways to reach Orange County residents who don't have ready access to a branch library.

“As our county grows, we need to look for new and innovative ways to deliver services, especially to areas with transportation needs and other challenges,” said Library Director Steve Powell in a press statement. “A bookmobile will go a long way toward addressing those challenges. We are grateful to Sorosis of Orlando for this very generous donation.”

The announcement of the bookmobile comeback was made on Saturday, and as of this writing there's no set date for its inaugural cruise.


