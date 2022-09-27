Orange County libraries won't fine you if the hurricane keeps you from returning your book

The Orange County library system is suspending fines temporarily due to the approach of Hurricane Ian
.
The library system as a whole will close from Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30. They hope to be able to reopen branches on October 1. Because of this shutdown — and to avoid a hypothetical rush of rule-followers — the OCLS has waived all fines from September 28 through October 2.
Here's hoping the power doesn't go out, because when it comes to that doorstop you picked up from an Orange library, you have time enough at last.