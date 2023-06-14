Orange County commissioner urges community to attend town halls providing input on county’s future

click to enlarge Exploring Orlando/Facebook Snapshot of Orlando's Urban Trail

As Orange County leaders develop plans to guide the county’s growth in the decades to come, Orange County leaders are seeking community input on the initiative, titled Vision 2050

“This is your opportunity to be part of the change, leave a lasting impact, and shape a vibrant, inclusive and prosperous future for everyone,” said Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla, in a video promoting upcoming meetings on the plan.

“We will dive deep into the key aspects that define our community, housing, transportation, environment, sustainability and more,” she adds. “We want to know your visions, your concerns, your aspirations in these areas.”

The Orange County government is holding a series of town hall meetings across the county this month and through July, as part of the initiative’s public engagement process.

Vision 2050, an initiative that’s years in the making, is meant to guide the county’s growth over the next three decades and restructure the county's current comprehensive plan.

Orange County’s population swelled to over 1.4 million residents in 2020, up 25% from 2010. By 2050, the county’s population is estimated to increase by another 700,000 residents.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, concerns from some commissioners on some of the current Vision 20150 draft’s details — on issues including development encroaching on rural areas and community engagement — have caused delays. The draft is extensive, totaling nearly 600 pages.



At this point, as details are revised, commissioners are looking for more public engagement in the process, to learn more about ideas that local residents have for how to welcome a growth in the county's population without displacing current residents, or moving forward with practices that are unsustainable for the community's evolution.



Two of the county’s primary goals, for instance, are “sustainability” and “smart growth.” Affordability and resiliency are also a key focus of local leaders.

Developing some sort of plan is necessary under state law, which requires local governments to create comprehensive plans to guide development and public investment.



Some residents who’ve participated in Vision 2050 workshops have already shared some concerns about the plan, Spectrum News 13 reports.

“There are a lot of growth and unsustainable practices that citizen advocates have been begging for,” said Kelly Semrad, a local resident and vice chair of the organization Save Orange County. “And it is concerning to see that those concerns are not reflected in the current draft.”

Commissioner Emily Bonilla, representing District 5, responded to those concerns. “I don't feel that the draft we have right now fully represents what the people of at least east Orange County want.”

That’s why local leaders seeking more community input.

The next Vision 2050 town hall will be held Wednesday, June 14, at 6 p.m. at Clarcona Community Center, located at 5771 N. Apopka Vineland Road in Orlando.

Town halls in Commissioner Bonilla’s district — at Florida Technical College on June 22 and Bithlo Community Center on June 26 — will also offer door prizes for those who show up, such as gift cards and event tickets.



Subject matter experts, community leaders and elected officials will be onsite.



You can view an interactive mapping and feedback tool developed by the county here. A full list of Vision 2050 meeting dates and locations through June is below.





Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 2 – Commissioner Christine Moore

Clarcona Community Center

5771 N. Apopka Vineland Road

Apopka, FL 32818



Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 3—Commissioner Mayra Uribe

Grove House at Cypress Grove Park

290 Holden Ave.

Orlando, FL 32839



Thursday, June 22, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 5 – Commissioner Emily Bonilla

Florida Technical College

12900 Challenger Parkway

Orlando, FL 32826



Monday, June 26, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 5 – Commissioner Emily Bonilla

Bithlo Community Center

18501 Washington Avenue

Orlando, FL 32820



Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 3—Commissioner Mayra Uribe

Renaissance Senior Center

3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trail

Orlando, FL 32829



Thursday, June 29, 2023, 6 p.m.

Orange County District 1—Commissioner Nicole Wilson

Gotha Middle School* (Location may change)

9155 Gotha Road

Windermere, FL 34786



