Orange County Animal Services reaches capacity

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 4:27 pm

click to enlarge Barbie (A483066) - PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY ANIMAL SERVICES
photo via Orange County Animal Services
Barbie (A483066)

Orange County Animal Services is asking for community support. The animal shelter says they are at capacity with  more than 700 animals under their care.

Over the last few months, OCAS has seen an increase in owner surrenders, primarily related to an increase in cost of living in Central Florida. According to the Orange County Government, OCAS received 361 pets from owners no longer able or interested in caring for them just last month.

The shelter has been using the power of social media to spread the message.

"There are 383 animals physically at the shelter. Almost every kennel had two dogs, and some even have three. We've reached out again and again to our community, asking, in fact pleading for help. Adopt. Foster. Volunteer. And just simply share," OCAS said in a statement on Facebook.

There are some ways you can help these furry friends. If you find one of our four-legged friends on the street, use all resources available before calling Animal Services.  There are groups on social media where you can reach out to try to find the owner.

For those considering surrendering their pet, Animal Services encourages them to explore options such as asking a relative or a pet rescue group to take the animal instead.

Marnie (A481376)

Adopt calm, gentle, senior Marnie ... she's the perfect couch companion dog for your TV binges


And those who are interested in getting a four-legged best friend, adoption fees have been reduced to $25.

For more information on adoption, foster program, or volunteering, visit the Orange County Animal Services website.

