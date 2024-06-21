Orange County Animal Services pauses dog intake and adoptions due to contagious bacteria

click to enlarge
Photo via Orange County Animal Services
Orange County Animal Services has paused dog intake and adoptions due to one dog's diagnosis of streptococcus zooepidemicus
, also known as “Strep Zoo.” The shelter is set to reopen Monday.
Strep Zoo is a contagious bacterial disease that can be deadly for dogs.
The dog found to be infected with Strep Zoo was taken into the shelter June 8. It was then diagnosed with pneumonia, and tested positive for the disease days later.
Prior to June 8, the dog was running loose in an Orange County apartment complex for weeks, according to OCAS.
The OCAS team provided antibiotic treatment for about 200 dogs to prevent the spread of the disease. The infected dog and his kennel mate were given an antibiotic and have been put into isolation. Both dogs are stable, OCAS said.
“While we’ve had other respiratory illnesses identified over the years, this is our first confirmed case of Strep Zoo,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services.
The shelter asks anyone who finds a stray dog within this period to hang on to the animal until the shelter reopens, or to try to find an owner through the Lost & Found Pet Forum
.
Cats within the shelter have not been exposed, so cat intake and adoptions are still ongoing.
