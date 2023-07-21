2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

OnePulse Foundation terminates lease with property owners, won’t oversee memorial

In a statement, OnePulse said it ‘has no legal authority to manage the site, nor handle its day-to-day care and security’

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 11:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge OnePulse Foundation terminates lease with property owners, won’t oversee memorial
Photo by J.D. Castro
The OnePulse Foundation has terminated its lease for the nightclub's interim memorial site, and will be handing it over to the property's owners.

The nonprofit foundation, established in the aftermath of the 2016 Pulse tragedy to honor victims and those affected, announced Thursday it can no longer legally operate the memorial because its temporary use permit for the site expired last year.

In a letter to the site's owners, OnePulse's legal counsel says that operations of the site are to be handed off to the owners, Barbara and Rosario Poma and Mike Panaggio. The changes are to go into effect immediately, WESH 2 News reports.

In a statement, OnePulse Foundation said it "has no legal authority to manage the site, nor handle its day-to-day care and security."

Rosario and Barbara Poma released a statement addressing the move Thursday.

“It is disappointing that the onePULSE Foundation has chosen to completely abdicate all of its responsibilities to the existing and future memorial rather than pursue a collaborative approach to find a thoughtful transition for the site management. We will evaluate the status of the property to determine the next steps," the statement reads.

In May, the foundation announced it was no longer planning to host a permanent memorial site at the location, met by no shortage of protest by community members and city politicians.

In its statement released in May, OnePulse said:
The onePULSE Foundation is disappointed to report that after months of negotiation an agreement could not be reached with Barbara Poma (the Founder of onePULSE Foundation), her husband, Rosario Poma, and their business partner, Michael Panaggio, for the full donation of the Pulse nightclub property. The Foundation had previously planned to build a permanent national memorial at the site to commemorate the 49 lives taken, survivors, first responders, and all those impacted by the June 12, 2016, tragedy.
Poma left the foundation in April, which has been planning and fundraising for years with the intent of building a memorial museum to the 49 lives lost at the LGBTQ+ nightclub.

According to reporting from WESH, Poma had floated an asking price of $2.25 million for the property to the Foundation. The Foundation, on the other hand, pushed for a donation of the property.

The OnePulse Foundation said in its statement it will continue to pay monthly operating expenses for the site through the end of August, to ensure a smooth transition in management.

For now, the future of the interim memorial — and its 150-yard photo wall, Pulse victim vigils and LGBTQ+ artwork — remains uncertain.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida Board of Education approves Black history curriculum that says slaves benefitted from slavery

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. defended new African American history standards amid criticism from teachers and Democratic lawmakers.

Two states removed from list of driver's licenses deemed invalid in Florida

By News Service of Florida

Two states removed from list of driver's licenses deemed invalid in Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

Testing drugs for xylazine, aka ‘tranq,’ could prevent serious harms, but it’s still illegal in Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Testing drugs for xylazine, aka ‘tranq,’ could prevent serious harms, but it’s still illegal in Florida

Also in News

Florida won't hold a bear hunt this year, officials confirm

By News Service of Florida

Florida won't hold a bear hunt this year, officials confirm

'National embarrassment': Felon voter group sues Florida over voting eligibility

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition

Testing drugs for xylazine, aka ‘tranq,’ could prevent serious harms, but it’s still illegal in Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Testing drugs for xylazine, aka ‘tranq,’ could prevent serious harms, but it’s still illegal in Florida

Florida education board approves new rules on bathroom use and preferred pronouns in public schools

By News Service of Florida

Florida education board approves new rules on bathroom use and preferred pronouns in public schools
More

Digital Issue

July 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us