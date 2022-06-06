Orlando City signs goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar to three-year extension

click to enlarge Mason Stajduhar/Instagram

On Thursday, Orlando City SC re-signed goalkeeper and Central Florida native Mason Stajduhar.Stajduhar started his career with the Lions, starring in their youth league in 2013. The 24-year-old has since worked his way up to the first team and has become a reliable goalkeeper.Last season, Stajduhar made two saves against the Portland Timbers, leaving the game with a draw of 1-1. He's had 10 appearances with Orlando which includes the US Open Cup games, where he's helped Orlando get to the quarterfinals by stopping Bryan Duke of Inter Miamis goal in penalty shoot-outs."Mason is someone who has always given his very best day in and day out and we’re incredibly excited to get him signed to this new deal," VP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzi shared in a statement.Stajduhar benefits Orlando in staying. Peruvian starting goalkeeper, Pedro Gallese is often away playing for his national team, leaving Stajduhar as a reliable backup. The contract keeps Stajduhar through 2025 with an option for the 2026 season.