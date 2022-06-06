VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando City signs goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar to three-year extension

By on Mon, Jun 6, 2022 at 12:08 pm

click to enlarge MASON STAJDUHAR/INSTAGRAM
Mason Stajduhar/Instagram

On  Thursday, Orlando City SC re-signed goalkeeper and  Central Florida native Mason Stajduhar.

Stajduhar started his career with the Lions, starring in their youth league in 2013. The 24-year-old has since worked his way up to the first team and has become a reliable goalkeeper.

Last season, Stajduhar made two saves against the Portland Timbers, leaving the game with a draw of 1-1. He's had 10 appearances with Orlando which includes the US Open Cup games, where he's helped Orlando get to the quarterfinals by stopping Bryan Duke of Inter Miamis goal in penalty shoot-outs.

"Mason is someone who has always given his very best day in and day out and we’re incredibly excited to get him signed to this new deal,"  VP of soccer operations and general manager Luiz Muzi shared in a statement.

Related
Orlando City SC shares first look at new sunshine-inspired uniforms

Orlando City SC shares first look at new sunshine-inspired uniforms


Stajduhar benefits Orlando in staying. Peruvian starting goalkeeper, Pedro Gallese is often away playing for his national team, leaving Stajduhar as a reliable backup.  The contract keeps Stajduhar through 2025 with an option for the 2026 season.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

News Slideshows

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K

Winter Garden's 'birdhouse' home is on the market for $940K
The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K

The Florida home where members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special grew up is on the market for $629K
Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live

Orlando politicians, activists protest Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' event at Plaza Live
Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Central Florida Zoomers, Charlie Crist hold 'Remove Ron' DeSantis rally in Orlando

Trending

Florida school district bans backpacks following Uvalde shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Florida school district bans backpacks following Uvalde shooting

Pulse memorial events planned for sixth anniversary

By OW Staff

Pulse memorial events planned for sixth anniversary

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

By Jeffrey C. Billman

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Frost confronts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Orlando show

By Alex Galbraith

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Frost confronts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during Orlando show

Also in News

Rent affordability study warns against declaring state of emergency over Orange County housing

By Patricia Tolley

Orange County Commissioners had an outside group do a study on rent affordability. The study admitted there was a "crisis," but warned against declaring an official emergency.

Florida's 'red-flag' law used as model in gun control debates

By News Service of Florida

Florida's 'red-flag' law used as model in gun control debates

Florida school district bans backpacks following Uvalde shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Florida school district bans backpacks following Uvalde shooting

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality

By Jeffrey C. Billman

States with highest numbers of abortion-restricting laws also have the highest levels of maternal mortality
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us