October hearing will decide whether 'Marsy's Law' protects identities of police

click to enlarge Adobe

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear arguments Oct. 3 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” The case involves whether Marsy’s Law, which included a series of protections for crime victims, can shield the identities of police officers.The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened.The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released. The Supreme Court originally planned to hear arguments Aug. 31 but rescheduled them after one of the attorneys in the case, Philip Padovano, said he would be unavailable on that date.