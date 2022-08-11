VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

October hearing will decide whether 'Marsy's Law' protects identities of police

Are cops victims in incidents where they hurt someone? (No, of course not.)

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 3:44 pm

October hearing will decide whether 'Marsy's Law' protects identities of police
Adobe

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear arguments Oct. 3 in a high-profile case about a 2018 constitutional amendment known as “Marsy’s Law.” The case involves whether Marsy’s Law, which included a series of protections for crime victims, can shield the identities of police officers.

The 1st District Court of Appeal last year sided with two Tallahassee police officers who invoked the law to prevent their identities from being released after use-of-force shooting incidents in which they were threatened.

The officers argued they were victims in the incidents. The city of Tallahassee appealed to the Supreme Court and has been joined by news organizations that say the officers’ names should be released. The Supreme Court originally planned to hear arguments Aug. 31 but rescheduled them after one of the attorneys in the case, Philip Padovano, said he would be unavailable on that date.

Tags:

News Slideshows

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided, Florida politicians react
If that's John Morgan on the billboard, who is this?

The weirdest moments from John Morgan's new Metaverse ad
This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando

This shipping container shed is renting for $900 a month in Orlando
Florida Cup

Florida Cup draws record-breaking crowd to Camping World Stadium [PHOTOS]

