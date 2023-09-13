New Smyrna shark takes bite out of beachgoer's face

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
A shark took a nip out of a surfer's face in New Smyrna this week
Not the face? A shark took a bite out of a beachgoer's face at New Smyrna Beach this week.
According to reporting from WESH
, a 38-year-old man from South Carolina was surfing New Smyrna Beach in the early morning hours on Tuesday when he had his very own shark encounter.
The man was bitten on the top right side of his cheek, between the ear and eye, after coming off his board while riding a wave. The shark was, according to officials, riding that same wave and nipped the surfer. Most likely out of surprise.
“Nine out of 10 times it's because they'll fall in the shallow water, and they'll spook the shark, and it's a reaction bite,” seasoned surfer Ron Robinson opined to the news station.
Though the injury was not deemed life-threatening by officials at the scene, the unfortunate surfer was taken to an area hospital immediately following the attack and has since been released. Per WESH, this is the seventh shark bite in nearby Volusia County this week.
