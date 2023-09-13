New Smyrna shark takes bite out of beachgoer's face

Most likely, it was a ‘reaction bite’

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 4:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A shark took a nip out of a surfer's face in New Smyrna this week - Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
A shark took a nip out of a surfer's face in New Smyrna this week
Not the face? A shark took a bite out of a beachgoer's face at New Smyrna Beach this week.

According to reporting from WESH, a 38-year-old man from South Carolina was surfing New Smyrna Beach in the early morning hours on Tuesday when he had his very own shark encounter.

The man was bitten on the top right side of his cheek, between the ear and eye, after coming off his board while riding a wave. The shark was, according to officials, riding that same wave and nipped the surfer. Most likely out of surprise.

“Nine out of 10 times it's because they'll fall in the shallow water, and they'll spook the shark, and it's a reaction bite,” seasoned surfer Ron Robinson opined to the news station.

Though the injury was not deemed life-threatening by officials at the scene, the unfortunate surfer was taken to an area hospital immediately following the attack and has since been released. Per WESH, this is the seventh shark bite in nearby Volusia County this week.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Battle over Florida’s ‘don't say gay’ education law put on hold

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Battle over Florida’s ‘don't say gay’ education law put on hold

Orange County commissioners approve plan for use of opioid settlement funds

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County commissioners approve plan for use of opioid settlement funds

Vandalized Morgan and Morgan billboard signs have a likely culprit

By McKenna Schueler

A 'vandalized' Morgan & Morgan billboard advertisement spotted in Orlando, Florida. Aug. 2023.

Florida urges use of ‘Marsy’s Law’ to make it harder for death row inmates to halt executions

By Jim Saunders and Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida urges use of ‘Marsy’s Law’ to make it harder for death row inmates to halt executions

Also in News

Orange County leaders quietly approve 25% pay boost for themselves

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, county commissioners, and county staff celebrate launch of new Office of Tenant Services on March 1, 2023.

Orange County commissioners approve plan for use of opioid settlement funds

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County commissioners approve plan for use of opioid settlement funds

Orange County Animal Services turns away new dogs due to contagious virus

By Grayson Keglovic

Orange County Animal Services turns away new dogs due to contagious virus

Disney's First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis moves forward

By News Service of Florida

Disney's First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis moves forward
More

Digital Issue

September 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us