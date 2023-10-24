New Florida bill would make it illegal for drivers to hang out in the left lane

The bill includes exceptions for specific situations, such as left-lane highway exits

By on Tue, Oct 24, 2023 at 12:11 am

A Florida Senate Republican is trying to pass a bill that would make it illegal for drivers to cruise in the left lane.

Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, filed a proposal Monday that would prohibit drivers from using the furthermost left lane for anything other than attempting to pass other vehicles. The bill, SB 258, would apply to motorists on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and maximum speed limits of 65 mph or higher.

The bill includes exceptions for specific situations, such as when left lanes are designated for high-occupancy vehicles or when drivers are exiting highways.

A similar bill was introduced during Florida's 2023 legislative session but ultimately did not pass.
Orlando city council votes unanimously to purchase Pulse property: The city plans to build a memorial on the spot dedicated to the 49 people killed in the 2016 shootings.

A Senate staff analysis of the bill said the Department of Highway and Safety Motor Vehicles have concerns that "provisions in the bill may cause confusion for drivers regarding the Move Over Act," News Service of Florida reports.

The Move Over Act requires drivers to move over a lane for things like stopped law enforcement, emergency and sanitation vehicles when safely possible. Violating the law can result in a fine, fees and points on a driving record.

SB 258 is filed for the 2024 legislative session, which begins in January.

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
