New Florida bill would make it illegal for drivers to hang out in the left lane

Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, filed a proposal Monday that would prohibit drivers from using the furthermost left lane for anything other than attempting to pass other vehicles. The bill, SB 258, would apply to motorists on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and maximum speed limits of 65 mph or higher.
The bill includes exceptions for specific situations, such as when left lanes are designated for high-occupancy vehicles or when drivers are exiting highways.
A similar bill was introduced during Florida's 2023 legislative session but ultimately did not pass.
The Move Over Act requires drivers to move over a lane for things like stopped law enforcement, emergency and sanitation vehicles when safely possible. Violating the law can result in a fine, fees and points on a driving record.
SB 258 is filed for the 2024 legislative session, which begins in January.
