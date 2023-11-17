New Florida bill would ban smoking, vaping at state parks

Violators would face $100 fines for first offenses

By on Fri, Nov 17, 2023 at 12:07 pm

click to enlarge Wekiwa Springs State Park, Apopka. - Photo via Adobe
Photo via Adobe
Wekiwa Springs State Park, Apopka.
State Rep. Marie Woodson, D-Hollywood, wants to snuff out smoking at state parks. Woodson on Thursday filed a proposal (HB 495) that would prohibit smoking or vaping within state parks.

The bill is filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9.

The state park system mostly follows the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act, which bars smoking inside buildings. The Department of Environmental Protection said people are prohibited from smoking anywhere at Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park.

The park is deemed a “congested area” because of its layout and large number of visitors.

Last year, lawmakers passed a measure that allows cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own. The rule exempted unfiltered cigars.

