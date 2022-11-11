ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 11:11 am

click to enlarge Native American remains, Spanish coins unearthed by erosion from Hurricane Nicole
Adobe

Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion across the east coast of Florida this week, endangering homes and washing out roads with massive storm surge. Those same forces unearthed several archeological finds around Florida.

Human remains believed to be Native Americans were uncovered on Chastain Beach in Martin County. Investigators believe the bones might be centuries old and have handed the site over to local universities for further inquiry.

“The bones will be turned over to historians from some of the local universities are here,” Martin County deputy Jon Budensiek told WKMG. “They will make sure they are properly respected and preserved for history.”

The sheriff's office said that the find consisted of a skull and several leg bones.

A less grisly find was unearthed by metal detector-using hobbyists in Bonsteel Park in Brevard County. Two would-be treasure hunters uncovered a coin that the believe came from a Spanish fleets and might be the remains of a famous shipwreck.

Spanish fleets carrying gold and silver sunk off the coast in 1715 and 1733. While many of the ships in these two disasters have been found, eight ships are still missing. Treasure hunters have fiended after a big score since 1961 when salvagers found thousands of coins north of Fort Pierce. 

Atlantic Coast hurricanes scour the beaches and bring new opporturnities for diehard detectors, searching over areas that would have been far below the top level of sand (or even out at sea) prior to the storm's arrival. The single coin is estimated by the unnamed hunter to be worth around $400.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's when Orlando-area theme parks plan to reopen as Nicole moves out of the area

By Matthew Moyer

Walt Disney World plans to reopen Thursday afternoon

Florida sheriff calls deputies' arrest of legally blind man for carrying cane 'unacceptable'

By Alex Galbraith

Jim Hodges holding up his cane to officers before being arrested.

Lawsuit claiming Florida's new congressional districts are 'racially discriminatory' moves forward after election

By News Service of Florida

Lawsuit claiming Florida's new congressional districts are 'racially discriminatory' moves forward after election

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was married at Walt Disney World

By Alex Galbraith

A photo from Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis' Walt Disney World wedding.

Also in News

Nicole brings power outages, erosion

By News Service of Florida

Nicole brings power outages, erosion

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz refuses to support Ron DeSantis in potential presidential run

Florida sheriff calls deputies' arrest of legally blind man for carrying cane 'unacceptable'

By Alex Galbraith

Jim Hodges holding up his cane to officers before being arrested.

Lawsuit claiming Florida's new congressional districts are 'racially discriminatory' moves forward after election

By News Service of Florida

Lawsuit claiming Florida's new congressional districts are 'racially discriminatory' moves forward after election
More

Digital Issue

November 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us