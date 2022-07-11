VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Mount Dora's Palm Island Park reopens after a temporary closure for an 'aggressive alligator'

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 3:42 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

It was a regular Sunday morning at Mount Dora's Palm Island Park until a 10-foot alligator was spotted on the trail with what they believe was a duck in his mouth.

Around 8:30 a.m., the Mount Dora Police Department posted on Facebook that the park had been temporarily closed for an "aggressive alligator."

Authorities locked the gate and put up a sign reading: "Boardwalk temporarily closed. Aggressive 10-foot plus alligator to be relocated. Closure by M.D.P.D."

The park reopened today around 8 a.m. after authorities walked through the park and there was no sight of the 10-foot-long gator. After reopening the park, authorities said that those heading to the boardwalk are doing so at their own risk. If the gator is seen again at Palm Island Park today, Mount Dora Police will call FWC officers to move it.

Related
Floridians dream about alligators more than anything else, study finds

Floridians dream about alligators more than anything else, study finds


Late June and July are nesting months for alligators. According to the FWC, female alligators may protect their nests by hissing and opening their mouths to frighten intruders, but rarely bite people.

It hasn't been confirmed whether or not this alligator was a mama gator sitting on her eggs.

During this season, authorities say, it is essential for people to be aware of any possible presence of alligators when in or near fresh or brackish water.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

Trending

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

By Nicolle Osorio

TikToker goes viral taking in 'Orlando culture' on SunRail

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a 'bullshit artist' after he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a 'bullshit artist' after he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

'Hamilton' tickets in Orlando go on sale July 14: here's how to buy them

By Maitane Orue

Hamilton tickets go on sale July 14

Also in News

Anti-trans bigots celebrate proposed Florida rule to bar gender-affirming care under Medicaid

By News Service of Florida

Anti-trans bigots celebrate proposed Florida rule to bar gender-affirming care under Medicaid

Future Leaders of Orlando rally this weekend for reproductive rights

By Maitane Orue

Future Leaders of Orlando rally this weekend for reproductive rights

'Hamilton' tickets in Orlando go on sale July 14: here's how to buy them

By Maitane Orue

Hamilton tickets go on sale July 14

Icon Park files motion to dismiss Orlando Free Fall lawsuit against them following 14-year-old's death

By Alex Galbraith

Icon Park files motion to dismiss Orlando Free Fall lawsuit against them following 14-year-old's death
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us