More than half a million insurance claims have been filed in Florida since Hurricane Ian

click to enlarge Photo by Matt Keller Lehman

With the largest number involving residential property, nearly 520,000 insurance claims had been filed Friday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.The data showed that 519,686 claims had been filed, including 367,903 involving residential property. Other claims involve such things as auto damage. Estimated insured losses as of Friday totaled $5.492 million, according to the data.The numbers of claims and estimated losses are expected to continue to increase as residents and businesses assess damage from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state.