More haunts, frights and live shows are unveiled for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

Tue, Aug 16, 2022 at 12:22 am

click to enlarge Halloween Horror Nights is (for real) amost upon us - Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Photo courtesy Universal Orlando
Halloween Horror Nights is (for real) amost upon us

Universal Orlando have unveiled even more details for this Halloween Horror Nights, with the opening just a couple weeks away.

The annual frightfest —  now in its 31st (appropriate) year —  will offer attendees 10  haunted houses, five scare zones and two live shows. HHN organizers this week revealed the final six haunted house themes,  as well as what lies in wait for the unsuspecting park-goer at the scare zones and live shows.

The six haunted houses lumbering out of the lab — joining the four already announced that include 'The Horrors of Blumhouse' and "The Weeknd's 'After Hours Nightmare' — are:

Spirits of the Coven — "Enter an unsettling 1920s speakeasy only to discover that they are the main ingredient of witch’s brew"
Bugs: Eaten Alive — "Face a putrid, skin-crawling infestation of spiders, roaches, flies, bees and more" (Editor's note: they got me with that one)
Fiesta de Chupacabras — "Escape or become prey to a no-longer mythical, fanged creature"
Hellblock Horror — "Attempt to survive visiting hours for horrifying monsters serving time"
Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake — "Endure a petrifying winter thunderstorm in a seaside village ruled by an undead fisherman"
Descendants of Destruction —  'Encounter bloodthirsty mutants living in a post-apocalyptic subway system"

This year's Scare Zones — immersive haunts sprawling out on Universal's various outdoor paths and walkways — are:

Horrors of Halloween — "Encounter The Pumpkin Lord and all his devious subjects"
Scarecrow: Cursed Soil — "Reap the wrath of scarecrows who will stop at nothing to harvest their souls"
Sweet Revenge — "Experience a terrifying 1950s Halloween parade-gone-wrong alongside bloodthirsty trick-or-treaters"
Graveyard: Deadly Unrest — "Venture through an ominous Halloween thunderstorm within a ghastly cemetery"
Conjure the Dark — "Escape an evil sorceress bringing forth an army of ravenous monstrosities"

That other standby of HHN programming, the live variety shows, are back in the (haunted) house too:

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire — Sequel to last year’s 'Halloween Nightmare Fuel' features the Fuel Girls doing their thing to a soundtrack of metal, rock and electronica
Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale — Set in the Universal Studios Lagoon, the Grim Reaper takes you behind the scenes of … death, set to remixes of popular pop tunes.

Halloween Horror Nights runs from Sept. 2 through Oct. 31, This is a separately ticketed event from regular park admission. Tickets are available through Universal.



