More details revealed for upcoming Disney attraction Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Including the return of 200-year-old Voodoo queen Mama Odie and her snake friend, Juju

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 7:03 pm

click to enlarge Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens early next year - Photo courtesy Disney
Photo courtesy Disney
Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens early next year

New details have been revealed recently about Disney World attraction Splash Mountain's upcoming replacement: Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

As construction ramps up for this upcoming attraction, Disney has dropped a few teasers for this highly anticipated revamp.

Disney first announced that they were re-theming what was once Splash Mountain into a new attraction based on their film The Princess and the Frog. Then back in February of this year, Disney revealed the broader storyline for Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which picks up after the events of The Princess and the Frog. Set in 1920s New Orleans, Tiana has created Tiana's Foods, a co-op built into the former mountain, now a salt dome in the attraction's storyline.

And just last week, Disney released a new rendering that teases the return of the 200-year-old Bayou Voodoo queen Mama Odie and her snake friend, Juju. The same blog post confirmed that the voice of Mama Odie will be provided once again by actress Jenifer Lewis, as in the film.

Lewis joins other returning voice actors from the film including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, and Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is expected to open in 2024.


About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
