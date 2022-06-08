VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Minnie Vans roll back to Walt Disney World at the end of this month

By on Wed, Jun 8, 2022 at 12:08 pm

Image via Disney


Park hopping and transportation at the sprawling Walt Disney World resort was already a pain in the ass before the pandemic shut down many transit options. Tired travelers and pass holders can rest easy — if they have the cash — as Walt Disney World is bringing back one of their in-park travel options. 

The red-and-white polka dot "Minnie Vans" are returning to the resort on June 29  after a two-year hiatus.

“Get around in style with this whimsical personal ride service—just use your smartphone to request a ride through the Lyft app,” Disney said.

While Lyft can offer rides at any time, this special service is only available from 6:30 a.m - 12:00 a.m.

These  vans are Chevrolets SUVs that are driven by Disney cast members. Rides are available from the parks, resorts and even Disney Springs. Previously, guests were able to take the cartoon vans to and from Orlando International Airport, but this service is not returning yet. It's one of several airport services that the House of Mouse has killed off in the pandemic.

Since the park's brief closure in March 2020, they have tried to return all the normal amenities that tourists look forward to when spending thousands to visit the “most magical place on Earth.”  Here's hoping you can get from the airport to the park in time for the 60th anniversary.

