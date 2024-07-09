BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Mennello Museum board to consider increasing museum admission fees

The proposed changes are modest, and will be discussed by the museum's board of trustees during a public meeting Wednesday.

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 9:50 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Mennello Museum - Photo by Tom Williams
Photo by Tom Williams
The Mennello Museum

The Mennello Museum of American Art board of trustees this week plans to discuss a proposal to raise admission fees, in a move that museum leadership says is unrelated to the museum’s massive, multimillion-dollar expansion project that they’re hoping to break ground on later this year.

The proposed changes to admission fees for the museum — up for discussion Wednesday — are relatively modest. According to a meeting agenda posted online, the board will consider the following rate changes:

  • For adults, an admission fee of $8 per visitor, up from the current $5 fee.

  • For seniors, an admission fee of $5 per visitor, up from the current $4 fee.

  • For students, an admission fee of $3 per visitor, up from the current $1 fee.

  • For children aged 6 to 17, an admission fee of $3 per child, up from the current $1 fee.

Admission to the museum is currently free, and would remain free under this proposal for children younger than 6, and for active and retired military and veterans with valid identification.

According to Shannon Fitzgerald, executive director of the Mennello Museum, this would mark the first time the museum has altered admission fees, to her knowledge, in the 26 years it has been open. Fitzgerald told Orlando Weekly over email the proposal is “not related” to the museum’s ambitious plans for expansion — a privately funded project that is estimated to cost $30 million, according to Fitzgerald, up from the $20 million estimation the museum had initially shared with the public in 2019.

click to enlarge Mennello Museum board to consider increasing museum admission fees
Site renderings courtesy Friends of Mennello Museum of American Art

What the higher fees would really be meant to do, she says, is support museum operation costs. “Costs that, like many things, are more expensive,” Fitzgerald explained.

The Mennello Museum of American Art, located in Loch Haven Park next to Lake Formosa, is a city-owned and operated museum that was first established in 1998. It is currently housed in what was once the private home of Howard Phillips, the son of local philanthropist and citrus magnate Dr. Phillip Phillips, who is also the namesake for Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts downtown.

The museum features exhibitions, programming and publications celebrating traditional and contemporary American artists. As Orlando Weekly previously reported, the plan for expansion is not to demolish the current property, but rather to integrate the 40,000 square-foot expansion around the current 12,000-square-foot museum building, with a stated goal to “preserve and reimagine our green space, the intimacy of the Dr. Phillips Home, walking and bike paths, and sculpture garden.”

Even with the proposed fee hike, however, admission fees for the museum would still be something of a steal compared to admission for the nearby Orlando Museum of Art, for instance, which currently costs $20 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students, and $8 for children aged 6 to 17.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

McKenna Schueler

McKenna Schueler

News reporter for Orlando Weekly, with a focus on state and local government, workers' rights, and housing issues. Previously worked for WMNF Radio in Tampa. You can find her bylines in Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, In These Times, Strikewave, and Facing South among other publications.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Central Florida under heat advisory Monday as 'dangerous' heat index nears 112 degrees

By Chloe Greenberg

Central Florida under heat advisory Monday as 'dangerous' heat index nears 112 degrees

Thousands of voters may be unaware that their registration to vote by mail has expired

By McKenna Schueler

Want to do this? Make sure your vote-by-mail registration is up to date.

Federal judge blocks Biden administration gender identity rule in Florida

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge blocks Biden administration gender identity rule in Florida

Florida has seen reduced number of abortions since six-week ban, report says

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida has seen reduced number of abortions since six-week ban, report says

Florida has seen reduced number of abortions since six-week ban, report says

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida has seen reduced number of abortions since six-week ban, report says

Federal judge blocks Biden administration gender identity rule in Florida

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge blocks Biden administration gender identity rule in Florida

Adoptable dog Pretzel is a 9-year-old pup looking for someone to give him a second chance, and lots of love

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Pretzel is a 9-year-old pup looking for someone to give him a second chance, and lots of love

Florida has a new law loosening child labor restrictions on construction sites — what should employers know?

By McKenna Schueler

One thing contractors should know is you still CANNOT put minors to work on a roof.
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us