Marion County man arrested after flashing gun on Snapchat over 'school shooter' fears

By on Fri, Nov 4, 2022 at 10:32 am

Adobe


A Marion County man was arrested after several people reported that he was flashing a weapon on the social media platform Snapchat and claiming he was "stereotyped as a school shooter."

Marion County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on their Facebook page but provided scant few details.

"We have received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat where an individual speaks about being stereotyped as a school shooter and proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm," they said late Thursday evening. "We have identified him, and he has been arrested. We will update you tomorrow morning with further information."

Orlando Weekly has requested more information from the MCSO and will update this story once it becomes available.

Alex Galbraith

News Slideshows

The best Halloween costumes we saw at Thornton Park's block party

The best Halloween costumes we saw at Thornton Park's block party
Historic College Park home Villa Rosa on Lake Adair hits the market for $3.2 million

Historic College Park home Villa Rosa on Lake Adair hits the market for $3.2 million
Take a look inside Orlando's most expensive home for sale

Take a look inside Orlando's most expensive home for sale
Look behind the scenes at Gatorland's

Look behind the scenes at Gatorland's Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event

