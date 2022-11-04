Marion County man arrested after flashing gun on Snapchat over 'school shooter' fears

click to enlarge Adobe

A Marion County man was arrested after several people reported that he was flashing a weapon on the social media platform Snapchat and claiming he was "stereotyped as a school shooter."Marion County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on their Facebook page but provided scant few details."We have received multiple calls about a video on Snapchat where an individual speaks about being stereotyped as a school shooter and proceeds to show what appears to be a firearm," they said late Thursday evening. "We have identified him, and he has been arrested. We will update you tomorrow morning with further information."has requested more information from the MCSO and will update this story once it becomes available.