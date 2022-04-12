Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Man used elderly Volusia County woman's credit cards to buy 11 Les Paul guitars, police say

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 2:15 pm

A dude's ability to rock ends at another person's bank account.

It seems that one would-be rocker didn't learn that lesson. Police are seeking a man who allegedly used a 78-year-old Volusia County woman's credit cards to buy 11 Gibson Les Paul  guitars and  other musical equipment.

49-year-old Mystery Shiloh (oh, you mean Wishbone?) Demarest moved in with the woman as she cared for her sick husband in 2019. Shortly after she gave Demarest her card to purchase groceries, packages addressed to Demarest began to appear at the house.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that Demarest racked up $17,000 in charges before being confronted about it. He told the victim that his girlfriend made the purchases and he would return them.

Demarest then disappeared. Investigators later found the equipment in a storage unit that was also charged to the card. Authorities believe he is in the area of Raleigh, and are seeking him on grand theft, since his number of fraudulently acquired guitars just had to go to 11.






Trending

News Slideshows

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station
26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day

26 Essential Orlando activities to do on 407 Day
John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

John Morgan bought his son's Winter Park home for $4.6 million

Trending

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Winter Park teen goes viral with LGBTQ history presentation on Stonewall Riots following passage of 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Video shows huge alligator crawling under Florida man's truck

By Colin Wolf

Video shows huge alligator crawling under Florida man's truck

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

By Alex Galbraith

Tampa's viral hairless creature has been identified

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Winter Park police release body-camera footage of deadly police shooting at wedding

Also in News

Disney heir comes out as trans, condemns Florida 'Don't Say Gay' law

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Disney heir comes out as trans, condemns Florida 'Don't Say Gay' law

Florida man arrested after police find meth, baby alligator in his truck

By Ashley Maria Bermudez

Florida man arrested after police find meth, baby alligator in his truck

Florida's 24-hour abortion waiting period ruled constitutional

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Florida's 24-hour abortion waiting period ruled constitutional

Florida legislators plan to hand redistricting over to Gov. Ron DeSantis

By News Service of Florida

Florida legislators plan to hand redistricting over to Gov. Ron DeSantis
