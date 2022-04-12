Man used elderly Volusia County woman's credit cards to buy 11 Les Paul guitars, police say

click to enlarge Adobe

A dude's ability to rock ends at another person's bank account.It seems that one would-be rocker didn't learn that lesson. Police are seeking a man who allegedly used a 78-year-old Volusia County woman's credit cards to buy 11 Gibson Les Paul guitars and other musical equipment.49-year-old Mystery Shiloh (oh, you mean Wishbone?) Demarest moved in with the woman as she cared for her sick husband in 2019. Shortly after she gave Demarest her card to purchase groceries, packages addressed to Demarest began to appear at the house.The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says that Demarest racked up $17,000 in charges before being confronted about it. He told the victim that his girlfriend made the purchases and he would return them.Demarest then disappeared. Investigators later found the equipment in a storage unit that was also charged to the card. Authorities believe he is in the area of Raleigh, and are seeking him on grand theft, since his number of fraudulently acquired guitars just had to go to 11.