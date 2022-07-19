Loose cattle close Florida Turnpike for hours on Monday

In a bit of a clash between Floridas old and new
, a herd of cattle closed the Florida Turnpike near St. Cloud on Monday.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, approximately 70 cows were let loose on the roadway. The driver of the cattle truck made the decision to release them after the truck caught fire. The 47-year-old from Samson, Alabama stayed at the scene and waited for police.
The closure lasted for nearly four hours as authorities rounded up the cows and hauled away the truck. The flames were extinguished without any injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.