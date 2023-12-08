Longwood Christmas decorations purloined by Grinchly black bear in the dead of night

‘You’re a mean one, Mr. … Bear?’

By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 1:41 pm

A Longwood black bear went shopping for decorations late Wednesday night
Screen capture courtesy Fox News
A Longwood black bear went shopping for decorations late Wednesday night

Central Florida’s version of the Grinch circa 2023 isn’t a green creature with onion breath and a beer belly. It’s a several hundred-pound black bear that’s interested in acquiring some shiny Christmas decorations. 

According to the New York Post, homeowners in Longwood captured a surprising thief through their home surveillance cameras this week: a black bear preying on their outdoor Christmas decor.  

The bear approached three light-up reindeer in the late-night hours on Wednesday, curiously and carefully sniffing out if they could be a threat. In a matter of minutes, the bear knocked the reindeer to the ground, crushing one of them and kidnapping another.

The footage shows the black bear making a run from the yard, taking one reindeer decoration with it. 

"I didn't even see it. It wasn't until my wife called and said, 'Did you see what happened?'" homeowner EJ Levin told WSVN-TV.


