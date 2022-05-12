Lincoln Project calls Ron DeSantis, Matt Gaetz 'crazy' and 'dangerous' in Apple-aping ad

In a further sign that we all died around 2016 and will be forced to live in its immediate wake forever, The Lincoln Project has released a new ad.
The "Never Trump" Republican coalition that successfully convinced party leaders to focus on winning the three of four moderate Republicans left over the traditional party base of labor is swinging back around just in time for our next big election. Their commercial "The Crazy Ones" satirizes the famous Apple "Think Different" ad by making about the leading loonies of the GOP, including Matt Gaetz, Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott.
In between shots of the Jan. 6 protest and Donald Trump, DeSantis, Scott and Gaetz are decried as dangerous. DeSantis is widely viewed as a potential presidential candidate in 2024. Rick Scott is the only prominent Republican whose views are crazy enough to cause the modern GOP to keep their distance. Gaetz could be a star, if those lingering sex crimes allegations go away. The Lincoln Project argues that they're all bad for us in their own way, even if they come off as a little goofy.
“No one mistakes today’s congressional Republicans for geniuses,” spokesman Reed Galen told Florida Politics. “But voters shouldn’t dismiss their plans to roll back individual rights as just crazy talk. It isn’t just outlier Republicans talking like this. The entire Republican Party is feverishly working every single day to take power and turn their warped fantasies into reality. Americans must stand up and fight for the future of the nation before it is too late.”
