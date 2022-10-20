ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

LGBTQ support guides in Florida schools to be updated to comply with 'Don't Say Gay' law

By on Thu, Oct 20, 2022 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge LGBTQ support guides in Florida schools to be updated to comply with 'Don't Say Gay' law
Photo by Joey Roulette

Eleven school districts that submitted LGBTQ-support guides to state education officials this fall will have to update policies, according to a senior chancellor with the Florida Department of Education.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in August directed staff members to “pull” district support guides to review their content. Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva told members of the State Board of Education on Wednesday that 31 districts submitted support guides and policies, with 11 required to update the documents to comply with state laws.

Oliva said he expects the districts to update the policies by the next state board meeting in January. Scrutiny of support guides came after State Board of Education member Ryan Petty expressed “grave concerns” during an August board meeting. Petty questioned, for example, part of a guide published by the Hillsborough County district.

“With the limited exception involving the imminent fear of physical harm, it is never appropriate to divulge the sexual orientation of a student to a parent,” the Hillsborough County guide said.

Florida lawmakers in 2021 and 2022 passed measures that supporters say are aimed at strengthening parents’ rights. But the laws have sparked heated debates, in part about whether they could potentially “out” LGBTQ students. The measures included a 2021 law known as the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which is designed to give families access to information about their students’ education and health care.

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
40 slides
Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022 Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Click to View 40 slides

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022

Everything we saw at Orlando's Come Out With Pride 2022
Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty

Ron DeSantis lambasts Parkland jury for failing to sentence shooter to death penalty
Rogers Building This former gentlemen's club is named after one Gordon Rogers. He and his wife seem to have a soft spot for this building as their spirits have been haunting the second floor window and first floor art gallery.

These are the most haunted places in the Orlando area to celebrate Halloween
Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis caught in real-life 'Virgin vs. Chad' photo during Joe Biden's Florida visit

Trending

Florida Department of Education adopts rules to suspend licensing of teachers who run afoul 'Don't Say Gay' law

By News Service of Florida

Florida Department of Education adopts rules to suspend licensing of teachers who run afoul 'Don't Say Gay' law

Florida State Fire Marshal calls on Elon Musk, other EV producers for answers about vehicles catching fire from Hurricane Ian flooding

By Valerie Galarza

Firefighters attempt to put out flames on an electric vehicle caught from floods by Hurricane Ian

83-year-old man dies after fainting on Disney's PeopleMover

By Gabby Macogay

The PeopleMover is located in the Tomorrowland area of Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

By Jake Bittle, Grist

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

Also in News

83-year-old man dies after fainting on Disney's PeopleMover

By Gabby Macogay

The PeopleMover is located in the Tomorrowland area of Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Former Mad Cow Theatre to reopen as Fringe ArtSpace in January

By Alex Galbraith

Former Mad Cow Theatre to reopen as Fringe ArtSpace in January

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

By Jake Bittle, Grist

Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.

Orange County Library System goes overdue fine-free effective this week

By Matthew Moyer

Orange County's public libraries have erased all overdue fees and fines
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us