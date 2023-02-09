LGBTQ+ Center Orlando now offers gender-affirming chest binders for free

The LGBTQ+ Center of Orlando's Affirmation Station Pop-up Closet program will now provide gender-affirming chest binders at no cost.
Through a partnership with transitional apparel company gc2b
, the Affirmation Station will offer chest binders in addition to other gender-affirming items and clothing.
The pop-up is held select days at the Center
, located at 1200 Hillcrest St. in the Mills 50 neighborhood. Walk-ins are welcome Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. Those interested in visiting outside these times can contact
the Center's front desk to schedule a visit.
gc2b is a trans-owned company based in Maryland whose binders were the first of their kind to be designed and patented specifically for gender-affirming chest binding. Designed by trans people for trans people, gc2b seeks to provide comfortable, accessible and safer binding options than what has been available in the past.
