Legoland offers hotel discounts for Floridians evacuating due to Idalia

click to enlarge
Photo via Legoland/Facebook
Legoland is offering discounts on hotel rates for Floridians evacuating ahead of Hurricane Idalia.
The Legoland Hotel and Legoland Pirate Island Hotel will both cost $129 per night from Aug. 29 through 31, the resort announced Tuesday. These rates are available only for new bookings.
Reservations can be made at legoland.com/florida
. Go to "places to stay" then "room only rates."
Legoland is currently planning to remain open on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall along Florida's coast. However, limited park operations may be enacted depending on weather conditions
.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed