Legoland offers hotel discounts for Floridians evacuating due to Idalia

Discounted rates are available only for new bookings

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 5:10 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Legoland offers hotel discounts for Floridians evacuating due to Idalia
Photo via Legoland/Facebook
Legoland is offering discounts on hotel rates for Floridians evacuating ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

The Legoland Hotel and Legoland Pirate Island Hotel will both cost $129 per night from Aug. 29 through 31, the resort announced Tuesday. These rates are available only for new bookings.

Reservations can be made at legoland.com/florida. Go to "places to stay" then "room only rates."

Legoland is currently planning to remain open on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall along Florida's coast. However, limited park operations may be enacted depending on weather conditions.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

By Jim Turner, NSF

Disney district firefighters who supported DeSantis' takeover now criticize move to eliminate perks

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

By Chloe Greenberg

Here's where to find sandbags, shelters, closing info and more in Central Florida ahead of looming Idalia

Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida

By Chloe Greenberg and Colin Wolf

Idalia strengthens to hurricane, expected to intensify before making landfall in Florida

Landlords can't legally discriminate against people with housing vouchers in Orange County, but they do it anyway

By McKenna Schueler

Landlords are prohibited from rejecting tenants in Orange County because they use a government housing voucher to pay rent, but online rental listings show they do it anyway.

Also in News

Gov. DeSantis urges Floridians to prepare for Hurricane Idalia 'right now'

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about Hurricane Idalia during a Tuesday news conference.

Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia

By News Service of Florida

Florida utility companies brace for major power outages, ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Gov. DeSantis advises Floridians to stay 'vigilant' ahead of expected Hurricane Idalia

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis advises Floridians to stay 'vigilant' ahead of expected Hurricane Idalia

Florida's second hurricane-prep tax 'holiday' starts Saturday

By Jim Turner and Tom Urban, News Service of Florida

Florida's second hurricane-prep tax 'holiday' starts Saturday
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us