ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Lawmakers, DeSantis admin members can be questioned in lawsuit against Florida redistricting

By on Fri, Oct 28, 2022 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee - Adobe
Adobe
Florida's Capitol building in Tallahassee

A Leon County circuit judge has ruled that key state lawmakers and a top aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis can be questioned about a controversial congressional redistricting plan that passed in April.

Judge J. Lee Marsh, in two rulings dated Thursday, cleared the way for depositions of six lawmakers, five current and former legislative staff members and J. Alex Kelly, a deputy chief of staff to DeSantis. He also ordered the DeSantis administration to provide documents sought by plaintiffs challenging the redistricting plan, though he will privately review the documents to determine whether they should be shielded.

The House, Senate and the DeSantis administration had sought protective orders to prevent the depositions and disclosure of documents. The lawsuit alleges that the redistricting plan violates a 2010 “Fair Districts” constitutional amendment that set guidelines for reapportionment.

The rulings, posted on the Leon County clerk of courts’ website Friday, placed some limits on questions that the lawmakers, staff members and Kelly can face.

“The appropriate line in this case is where the doors to the House and Senate meet the outside world,” Marsh wrote in the decision involving lawmakers. “Accordingly, each legislator and legislative staff member may be questioned regarding any matter already part of the public record and information received from anyone not elected to the Legislature, their direct staff members or the staff of the legislative bodies themselves. They may not be questioned as to information internal to each legislative body that is not already public record (e.g., their thoughts or opinions or those of other legislators.)”

Related
Judge weighs shielding lawmakers, DeSantis administration from testifying in redistricting lawsuit

Judge weighs shielding lawmakers, DeSantis administration from testifying in redistricting lawsuit

Similarly, the judge wrote in the ruling about the governor’s office: “The appropriate line in this case is where the doors to the governor’s office meet the legislative chambers and the outside world. Accordingly, Mr. Kelly may be questioned regarding any matter already part of the public record and information received from anyone not part of the governor’s office. He may not be questioned as to information internal to the governor’s office that is not already public record (e.g., the thoughts or opinions of staff or those of the governor).”

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed the congressional redistricting plan after it was proposed by DeSantis. Opponents, including groups such as the League of Women Voters of Florida, filed the lawsuit in April, alleging that the plan violates the Fair Districts amendment.

The plan is expected to increase the number of Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegations, with the GOP possibly picking up four seats in the Nov. 8 election, according to analyses of past voting trends.

The case focuses heavily on Congressional District 5, which in recent years stretched from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee and elected U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat. The plan put District 5 in the Jacksonville area and diminished the chances that it will elect a black candidate. Lawson this year is running in another North Florida district against Republican U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn.

Related
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blew up Black-held congressional districts. He may have broken Florida law: DeSantis’ move, secretly aided by GOP-linked national operatives, came over the objections of the Republican-controlled state legislature.

Kelly was a point man for DeSantis on the redistricting issue. Also, attorneys for the plaintiffs want to question House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor; Senate Reapportionment Chairman Ray Rodrigues, R-Estero; Sen. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who is a top lieutenant to Senate President Wilton Simpson and is running for Congress this year; Senate Congressional Reapportionment Chairwoman Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island; House Redistricting Chairman Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach; and House Congressional Redistricting Chairman Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island. In addition, they want depositions of current and former legislative staff members including House Chief of Staff Mat Bahl.

Attorneys for the Senate and House argued that lawmakers should be shielded from depositions by the legal concept of legislative privilege and what is known as the “apex doctrine.” That doctrine generally prevents depositions of high-ranking officials if information can be obtained in other ways. Also, the DeSantis administration cited legislative and executive privilege and the apex doctrine.

An important issue in the dispute has centered on a Florida Supreme Court decision that led to lawmakers testifying in legal battles after the 2012 redistricting process. Information emerged during the 2012 litigation about behind-the-scenes roles that Republican political operatives played in helping draw maps.

That litigation ultimately forced the Legislature to redraw congressional and state Senate maps. Districts ordinarily are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. census.

Marsh, who held a hearing last week, expressed apprehension in both of Thursday’s rulings but pointed to the precedent from the 2012 litigation.

“While this court has great concerns about allowing plaintiffs to intrude into the internal processes of a separate co-equal branch of government, the binding precedent … provides little relief to the legislators and staff other than protection from revealing their thoughts or impressions or the thoughts or impressions shared with legislators by staff or other legislators,” he wrote in the ruling about the Legislature.

In ruling on documents that the plaintiffs seek from the governor’s office, Marsh said he would conduct what are known as “in camera” reviews to determine whether the materials are privileged. He gave the DeSantis administration 30 days to submit the materials.

Related
Big, empty heads.

It is not hyperbole to say the current U.S. Supreme Court constitutes a democratic crisis: It’s time to panic.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

News Slideshows

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center

Gorillaz brought their cartoonish, otherworldly spectacle to Orlando's Amway Center
On line at Dumbo This particular slice of the Disney park got singled out as an awful time, with Jungle Cruise and Sliky Dog rides coming in close second and third.

The most miserable places in Orlando
Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady is selling his Davis Islands home as potential divorce looms

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady's Davis Islands home on the market as potential divorce looms
New Slideshow

This waterfront 'Birthday Cake Castle' in Florida has a tiki hut out back and just hit the market

Trending

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

By Alex Galbraith

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

Florida State Fire Marshal calls on Elon Musk, other EV producers for answers about vehicles catching fire from Hurricane Ian flooding

By Valerie Galarza

Firefighters attempt to put out flames on an electric vehicle caught from floods by Hurricane Ian

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

By News Service of Florida

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian

Appeals court rules against rent control ordinance that is already on the ballot

By Alex Galbraith

Appeals court rules against rent control ordinance that is already on the ballot

Also in News

Flagler Beach pier to remain closed for several years as replacement is built

By Alex Galbraith

Flagler Beach pier to remain closed for several years as replacement is built

Appeals court rules against rent control ordinance that is already on the ballot

By Alex Galbraith

Appeals court rules against rent control ordinance that is already on the ballot

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

By Alex Galbraith

Far-right comedian at center of Penn State protests playing Orlando tonight

Central Florida Zoo reopens after Hurricane Ian closure, damages expected to exceed $800,000

By Gabby Macogay

Sanford's Central Florida Zoo suffered from heavy flooding after Hurricane Ian swept through the state.
More

Digital Issue

October 26, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us