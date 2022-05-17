VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Large alligator removed from in front of St. Cloud elementary school

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 10:58 am

click to enlarge ST. CLOUD POLICE
St. Cloud Police

While we're not the biggest fans of police at schools, we'll make an exception when a primordial beast shows up.

A school resource officer in St. Cloud was tasked with removing an unruly visitor on Monday, a large gator whose warm spot to laze about just happened to be in front of the doors to Michigan Avenue Elementary.

The St. Cloud Police shared photos of the gator they named Gary and his removal from school property to a nearby canal.

"Gary the Gator was found trespassing on school grounds this morning. SRO Burrows took Gary into custody before he was bonded out and released with strict instructions to never return to school property again!" they wrote.


Related
Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve

Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve



News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

