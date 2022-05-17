Large alligator removed from in front of St. Cloud elementary school

click to enlarge St. Cloud Police

While we're not the biggest fans of police at schools, we'll make an exception when a primordial beast shows up.A school resource officer in St. Cloud was tasked with removing an unruly visitor on Monday, a large gator whose warm spot to laze about just happened to be in front of the doors to Michigan Avenue Elementary.The St. Cloud Police shared photos of the gator they named Gary and his removal from school property to a nearby canal."Gary the Gator was found trespassing on school grounds this morning. SRO Burrows took Gary into custody before he was bonded out and released with strict instructions to never return to school property again!" they wrote.