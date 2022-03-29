Kissimmee resident claims $2 million prize from scratch-off

62-year-old Jesùs Betancourt Pizzaro of Kissimmee woke up a millionaire from all of our gas station dreams.
Pizzaro won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket purchased in Orlando. He bought his 100X The Cash scratch-off at the Wawa located at 14876 Narcoossee Road.
Pizzaro opted to take his winnings as a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,645,000.00. A $4,000 bonus commission was given to the Wawa who sold the winning ticket.
The 100X THE CASH costs $10 and was launched back in January. It features more than $337.9 million in cash prizes. The odds of winning any prize are 1-in-3.44. The odds of winning the grand prize are roughly 1 in 4 million.
Scratch-offs make up the overwhelming majority of lottery tickets sold in Florida, with nearly 75 percent of all ticket sales coming in the form. Scratch-offs raised an astounding $1.3 billion for the lottery-tied Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the last fiscal year.
–
