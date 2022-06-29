Kissimmee pastor arrested for allegedly exposing himself in a Starbucks

click to enlarge Photo via Starbucks.com

An Orlando-area pastor was charged indecent exposure on Monday, more than a month after he allegedly touched himself in a Kissimmee Starbucks.

Police claim that 39-year-old Enginio Muniz-Colon, who teaches online ministry classes, caused a stir at the Starbucks at 1041 W. Osceola Parkway on May 9. They were called to the scene when Muniz-Colon allegedly began masturbating on the restaurant's patio. Authorities say that Muniz-Colon has been arrested for similar acts at the same location in past.

He was booked into Osceola County jail on a $1,000 bond.