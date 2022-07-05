VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Kissimmee man arrested for stealing R2-D2 from Disney hotel

He claims he did it to expose holes in Disney security

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 11:44 am

The purloined droid - PHOTO COURTESY WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons
The purloined droid

A Kissimmee man has been arrested and charged with the theft of items from Disney resorts, including an R2-D2 replica. But there's a twist — the man claims he only did it to expose flaws in Disney security.

The sticky-fingered sleuth, one David Proudfoot, told investigators that he had a job application in at the Orlando theme park, and wanted to show a little extra initiative by pointing out some flaws in the park's security systems.

As reported by the Orlando Sentinel, Proudfoot came to Disney's Swan Reserve Hotel on May 31, posing as an employee as he proceeded to make off with a $10,000 replica of the Star Wars droid and a gaming machine, "Duck Catcher," from the Dolphin Hotel — apparently stashing them in other areas of the resort. 

Shortly thereafter, Proudfoot was detained by park security and police. After first telling them he worked at the Yacht Club Resort, Proudfoot then told them that he had a "pending" job application with Disney and just meant to expose holes in Disney security in a real-time fashion.

A search of Proudfoot's home later found an array of other items swiped from Disney resorts, including light fixtures and a towel cabinet from Fort Wilderness Lodge.

Proudfoot has been charged with third-degree grand theft.



