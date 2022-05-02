Kim Kardashian spotted at Orlando Ripley's Believe It or Not!, fueling rumors that she plans to wear Marilyn Monroe dress to Met Gala

When you think of the crowds that haunt I-Drive attractions on any given weekend, glitzy celebs are unlikely to come to mind. But that's exactly the sort of clientele Ripley's Believe It or Not! had over the weekend, when Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted outside
the museum of curiosities.
The reality TV star was caught by paparazzi outside the attraction's office. It's believed she was in town to work out a deal
to wear a very famous dress owned by Ripley's ahead of Monday's Met Gala
.
The museum holds the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to President John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday. (That would be the one where she famously sang "Happy Birthday" for JFK.) The gold cocktail dress was purchased by the museum
in 2016 at auction for nearly $5 million.
Speculators and betting types believe Kim is working out a deal to wear the iconic dress at the Met, to go with this year's theme of "Gilded Glamour." The all-gold dress from the glitzy past of Old Hollywood certainly would fit the bill.
–
