VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Kim Kardashian spotted at Orlando Ripley's Believe It or Not!, fueling rumors that she plans to wear Marilyn Monroe dress to Met Gala

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 11:08 am

click to enlarge KIM KARDASHIAN/INSTAGRAM
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

When you think of the crowds that haunt I-Drive attractions on any given weekend, glitzy celebs are unlikely to come to mind. But that's exactly the sort of clientele Ripley's Believe It or Not! had over the weekend, when Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted outside the museum of curiosities.

The reality TV star was caught by paparazzi outside the attraction's office. It's believed she was in town to work out a deal to wear a very famous dress owned by Ripley's ahead of Monday's Met Gala.

The museum holds the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to President John F. Kennedy's 45th birthday. (That would be the one where she famously sang "Happy Birthday" for JFK.) The gold cocktail dress was purchased by the museum in 2016 at auction for nearly $5 million.

Related
Ripley's Orlando used coronavirus closure to update exhibits, bring in new technology

Ripley's Orlando used coronavirus closure to update exhibits, bring in new technology


Speculators and betting types believe Kim is working out a deal to wear the iconic dress at the Met, to go with this year's theme of  "Gilded Glamour." The all-gold dress from the glitzy past of Old Hollywood certainly would fit the bill.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

These things are only normal if you live in Orlando

40 things that are only normal if you live in Orlando
1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K

1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K
Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million

Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million
6225 Deen Still Road, Lakeland.

These Central Florida homes for sale come with their own airplane hangars

News Slideshows

These things are only normal if you live in Orlando

40 things that are only normal if you live in Orlando
1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K

1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K
Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million

Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million
6225 Deen Still Road, Lakeland.

These Central Florida homes for sale come with their own airplane hangars

News Slideshows

These things are only normal if you live in Orlando

40 things that are only normal if you live in Orlando
1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K

1920s bungalow in historic Sanford hits the market for $359K
Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million

Maitland home designed by famed architect Alan Berman is on sale for $1.1 million
6225 Deen Still Road, Lakeland.

These Central Florida homes for sale come with their own airplane hangars

Trending

Florida black bear chases Apopka family into their home in viral video

By Alex Galbraith

Florida black bear chases Apopka family into their home in viral video

Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve

By Alex Galbraith

Terrifying infrared video shows gators roaring in South Florida preserve

Woman surrenders to police after hours-long standoff at Orlando McDonald's

By Alex Galbraith

Woman surrenders to police after hours-long standoff at Orlando McDonald's

Huge crocodile shuts down airfield at Florida Naval base

By Colin Wolf

Huge crocodile shuts down airfield at Florida Naval base

Also in News

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates agree: main goal is tossing out DeSantis

By Jim Turner, NSF

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidates agree: main goal is tossing out DeSantis

Florida voting rights groups revamp challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida voting rights groups revamp challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to carry handguns without permits

By News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis wants Floridians to carry handguns without permits

As Twitter sale looms, court will decide whether Florida's laws against social media platforms are legal

By Houston Harwood, Fresh Take Florida

As Twitter sale looms, court will decide whether Florida's laws against social media platforms are legal
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us