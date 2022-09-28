Key West resident carries dog through floodwaters in harrowing evacuation video

#HurricaneIan please pray for my island of Key West. The worst of the storm and the surge is not here yet. Everything is underwater and rising. pic.twitter.com/CEEMWMIuNI — Jess (@jessicampotter) September 28, 2022

Key West is under water! Please pray for us. Now predicting almost 10ft by tomorrow.



Neighbors Tesla is flooded. This is not what we at all expected. #hurricaneian #florida #keywest #ian pic.twitter.com/cfmvlrhnij — Victoria Bollea (@PerfectHealth_1) September 28, 2022

Key West resident Dylon Estevez had to walk through floodwaters carrying his dog to safety after his apartment quickly flooded.Estevez shared the video to Twitter, which shows Estevez evacuating to a higher, drier house several blocks away. Key West was inundated with rain and storm surge as Hurricane Ian moved up the southwest coast of Florida offshore.Estevez told the Weather Channel that the water came quickly once they noticed it in the house."I could see puddles of water everywhere," he said. "Sure enough, water came in and not even 50-60 minutes later we were getting out the house. There was about 15 inches of water in the house."Several other residents shared photos of the submerged streets and storm surge.