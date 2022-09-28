ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Key West resident carries dog through floodwaters in harrowing evacuation video

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 11:37 am

Key West resident Dylon Estevez had to walk through floodwaters carrying his dog to safety after his apartment quickly flooded.

Estevez shared the video to Twitter, which shows Estevez evacuating to a higher, drier house several blocks away. Key West was inundated with rain and storm surge as Hurricane Ian moved up the southwest coast of Florida offshore.

Estevez told the Weather Channel that the water came quickly once they noticed it in the house.

"I could see puddles of water everywhere," he said. "Sure enough, water came in and not even 50-60 minutes later we were getting out the house. There was about 15 inches of water in the house."

Several other residents shared photos of the submerged streets and storm surge.

Alex Galbraith

