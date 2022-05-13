VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Kendrick Lamar's only non-festival Florida stop on 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' tour is in Tampa

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 4:12 pm

click to enlarge TRACY MAY
Tracy May

At this very moment, hip-hop fans across the world are probably listening to two albums released today: Kendrick Lamar's double-LP, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Finally, New by Tampa Bay's own They Hate Change.

Local fans already got a chance to see Change this week, but Lamar—who won a Pulitzer for his last studio album, DAMN.—also has plans to play Tampa Bay this summer.

Tickets to see Kendrick Lamar play Tampa's Amalie Arena on Wednesday, July 27 go on sale next Friday, May 20 at noon. A CashApp customer presale happens on Thursday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $59.

The only other Florida show is on July 24 at Rolling Loud in Miami, and depending on proximity clauses in the contracts of Rolling Loud artists, Lamar's Tampa stop could be full of surprise guests.

Lamar's cousin Baby Keem, who just played St. Petersburg in March, will open the show along with Tanna Leone, who recently signed to Lamar's pgLang imprint.

Cornrow Kenny last played Amalie Arena when he headlined in 2017 and opened for Kanye West in 2013. He also headlined an all-star tour that stopped at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in 2018.

About The Author

Ray Roa

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M
Brutalist

Brutalist lakefront Orlando home hits the market for $900K

News Slideshows

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M
Brutalist

Brutalist lakefront Orlando home hits the market for $900K

News Slideshows

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M
Brutalist

Brutalist lakefront Orlando home hits the market for $900K

Trending

Lincoln Project calls Ron DeSantis, Matt Gaetz 'crazy' and 'dangerous' in Apple-aping ad

By Alex Galbraith

Matt Gaetz at the signing of SB 168

Savage Love: ‘My bisexual wife and I have an open relationship, but now I’m feeling left out’

By Dan Savage

"Open and Shut"

Adopt calm, gentle, senior Marnie ... she's the perfect couch companion dog for your TV binges

By Orange County Animal Services

Marnie (A481376)

Matt Gaetz's support of racist 'Great Replacement' theory resurfaces following Buffalo shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Matt Gaetz's support of racist 'Great Replacement' theory resurfaces following Buffalo shooting

Also in News

Adopt calm, gentle, senior Marnie ... she's the perfect couch companion dog for your TV binges

By Orange County Animal Services

Marnie (A481376)

Savage Love: ‘My bisexual wife and I have an open relationship, but now I’m feeling left out’

By Dan Savage

"Open and Shut"

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever

By Orlando Weekly Editors

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever (2)

Men cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies. Period.

By Gabrielle Blair

Reproductive rights activist Cine Julien at Bans Off My Body rally
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us