Katt Williams brings 'Dark Matter Tour' to an Orlando arena in 2024

America’s funniest self-proclaimed pimp is ready to turn up the laughter in Orlando next year.

Katt Williams is bringing his multi-city “The Dark Matter Tour” to the Addition Financial Arena on Feb. 2, 2024.

The Cincinnati-born and Ohio-raised comedian got his start in local improv clubs doing simple stand-up shows. To date, he has won an Emmy Award for his guest role in the series Atlanta, has starred in several other on-screen roles and has been featured in music videos for artists like Outkast and Ludacris.

Aside from his memorable roles in NYPD Blue, Friday After Next and Scary Movie V, Williams has a plethora of signature stand-up specials like The Pimp Chronicles, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin, Katt Williams: Pimpadelic, American Hustle, Priceless: Afterlife, Kattpacalypse and more.

