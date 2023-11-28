Katt Williams brings 'Dark Matter Tour' to an Orlando arena in 2024

'Kattpacalypse' Now

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 5:49 pm

click to enlarge Katt Williams returns to Orlando in early 2024 - Photo courtesy Katt Williams/Facebook
Photo courtesy Katt Williams/Facebook
Katt Williams returns to Orlando in early 2024

America’s funniest self-proclaimed pimp is ready to turn up the laughter in Orlando next year. 

Katt Williams is bringing his multi-city “The Dark Matter Tour” to the Addition Financial Arena on Feb. 2, 2024. 

The Cincinnati-born and Ohio-raised comedian got his start in local improv clubs doing simple stand-up shows. To date, he has won an Emmy Award for his guest role in the series Atlanta, has starred in several other on-screen roles and has been featured in music videos for artists like Outkast and Ludacris. 

Event Details
Katt Williams

Katt Williams

Fri., Feb. 2, 7 p.m.

Addition Financial Arena 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

Buy Tickets

Aside from his memorable roles in NYPD Blue, Friday After Next and Scary Movie V, Williams has a plethora of signature stand-up specials like The Pimp Chronicles, It’s Pimpin’ Pimpin, Katt Williams: Pimpadelic, American Hustle, Priceless: Afterlife, Kattpacalypse and more. 

Tickets to see the Orlando stop of The Dark Matter Tour are available now through Ticketmaster.
Location Details

Addition Financial Arena

12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando UCF

407-823-6006

17 events 77 articles

Tags:

