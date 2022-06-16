Karen Dyer, ex-wife of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, passes away following fight with brain cancer

It is with great sadness that I share Karen Caudill Dyer has passed away after an unrelenting, valiant fight against an aggressive brain tumor. While Karen was recognized as one of the top trial lawyers in the country, her greatest legacy is that of our boys – Trey and Drew.— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 16, 2022
Karen Dyer, the trial lawyer and former wife of long-serving Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer, has passed away following a battle with brain cancer.
Dyer announced her death with a heartfelt remembrance shared to Twitter, in which he called his ex-wife "one of the top trial lawyers in the country" and commended her work both in the courtroom and as a mother to their two sons.
"She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and friend. Karen loved Orlando and we are forever grateful for our community’s support and compassion," he wrote. "We ask that you continue to keep Trey, Drew and the rest of our family in your prayers."
Dyer was married to the mayor for 29 years, spending 14 of those years as the First Lady of Orlando before the couple announced their divorce in 2017.
“Karen and I have amicably separated and wanted to dissolve our marriage in a dignified manner that would be an example for other people who have to go through something like this,” Dyer told the Orlando Sentinel at the time.
