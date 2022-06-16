VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Karen Dyer, ex-wife of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, passes away following fight with brain cancer

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 11:02 am



Karen Dyer, the trial lawyer and former wife of long-serving Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer, has passed away following a battle with brain cancer.

Dyer announced her death with a heartfelt remembrance shared to Twitter, in which he called his ex-wife "one of the top trial lawyers in the country" and commended her work both in the courtroom and as a mother to their two sons.

"She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and friend. Karen loved Orlando and we are forever grateful for our community’s support and compassion," he wrote. "We ask that you continue to keep Trey, Drew and the rest of our family in your prayers."

Dyer was married to the mayor for 29 years, spending 14 of those years as the First Lady of Orlando before the couple announced their divorce in 2017.

“Karen and I have amicably separated and wanted to dissolve our marriage in a dignified manner that would be an example for other people who have to go through something like this,” Dyer told the Orlando Sentinel at the time.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Trending

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo opposes COVID-19 vaccine for young children

By NSF

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo opposes COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Cops left 'clueless' after murder-suicide in Casselberry

By Maitane Orue

Four dead in a murder-suicide in Casselberry

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

Also in News

Elon Musk wants to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election

By Patricia Tolley

Elon Musk wants to vote for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024 presidential election

The GOP base have called Jan. 6 a false flag, blamed it on infiltrators, and insisted it ‘was not an insurrection’ — everything but look it in the eye

By Jeffrey C. Billman

This happened.

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo opposes COVID-19 vaccine for young children

By NSF

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo opposes COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Florida Power & Light announces plan to eliminate carbon emissions from electricity generation

By News Service of Florida

Florida Power & Light announces plan to eliminate carbon emissions from electricity generation
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us