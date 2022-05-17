VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Judge lifts stay on injunction against Florida's new congressional maps

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 10:25 am

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FLORIDA SENATE
Screenshot via Florida Senate

After issuing a temporary injunction last week against a congressional redistricting plan pushed through the Legislature by Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Leon County circuit judge Monday ordered that the ruling remain in effect while the state pursues an appeal.

The state on Friday appealed Judge Layne Smith’s temporary-injunction ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeal. That triggered an automatic stay, which put the ruling on hold. But Smith held a hearing Monday and sided with voting-rights groups that requested he lift the stay.

With elections supervisors preparing for the Aug. 23 primary elections, Smith pointed to the possibility that an appeal would not be resolved quickly. If the stay were not vacated, that could result in supervisors using the DeSantis-backed map that Smith said violated part of the state Constitution.

Related
Florida voting rights groups revamp challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

Florida voting rights groups revamp challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map

“It’s crunch time now, and this involves fundamental constitutional rights,” Smith said Monday.

The state plans to ask the 1st District Court of Appeal to reimpose the stay Tuesday, Mohammad Jazil, an attorney for the secretary of state, said.

Voting-rights groups and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit April 22 after the Republican-dominated Legislature passed a redistricting plan that would boost the number of GOP representatives in Florida’s congressional delegation.

The plaintiffs also asked for a temporary injunction, focusing on an overhaul of North Florida’s Congressional District 5. That district in recent years has stretched from Jacksonville to west of Tallahassee and was designed to help elect a Black member of Congress. It is held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat.

Related
Reps. Travaris McCurdy and Angela Nixon literally on the House floor

Florida House Black Caucus members took direct action on the House floor during last week's special session: ‘Done being ignored’

The DeSantis-backed plan condensed the district in the Jacksonville area, reducing the chances of electing a Black representative.

Smith granted the temporary injunction Thursday and ordered the use of a map that would largely keep intact the sprawling east-west shape of the district. He agreed with the plaintiffs that the plan passed during the special session violated a 2010 state constitutional amendment — known as the Fair Districts amendment — that set standards for redistricting. Part of that amendment bars diminishing the ability of minority voters to “elect representatives of their choice.”

Monday’s decision to lift the stay could lead to supervisors beginning to use the map that Smith ordered.

John Devaney, an attorney for the plaintiffs, pointed during Monday’s hearing to “compelling circumstances” to lift the stay.

“Irreparable harm will occur if the stay remains in place,” Devaney said.

DeSantis has contended that keeping the sprawling east-west shape of the district would involve racial gerrymandering and violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

In a court document filed last week, the state’s attorneys wrote that the Equal Protection Clause bars “race-based sorting of voters” without a “compelling interest” and a “narrowly tailored” means to achieve that interest.

It is unclear how long it will take for a decision in the state’s appeal of Smith’s temporary-injunction ruling. Briefs had not been filed as of early Monday evening, according to a 1st District Court of Appeal docket.

Also, the plaintiffs filed a motion Friday requesting that the case be put on a fast track to the Florida Supreme Court. That would essentially lead to bypassing the Tallahassee-based appeals court, a move known as seeking “certification” to the Supreme Court.

The attorneys for voting-rights groups and other plaintiffs wrote that time remains to move forward with a “remedial” redistricting plan before the 2022 elections, but “that window will likely close within a few weeks.” The candidate-qualifying period for this year’s elections will be held in mid-June





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

Trending

Matt Gaetz's support of racist 'Great Replacement' theory resurfaces following Buffalo shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Matt Gaetz's support of racist 'Great Replacement' theory resurfaces following Buffalo shooting

Florida family finds 550-lb alligator swimming in their pool

By Max Steele

Florida family finds 550-lb alligator swimming in their pool

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law barring protests outside of homes

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law barring protests outside of homes

Men cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies. Period.

By Gabrielle Blair

Reproductive rights activist Cine Julien at Bans Off My Body rally

Also in News

Large alligator removed from in front of St. Cloud elementary school

By Alex Galbraith

Large alligator removed from in front of St. Cloud elementary school

Adopt calm, gentle, senior Marnie ... she's the perfect couch companion dog for your TV binges

By Orange County Animal Services

Marnie (A481376)

Savage Love: ‘My bisexual wife and I have an open relationship, but now I’m feeling left out’

By Dan Savage

"Open and Shut"

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever

By Orlando Weekly Editors

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever (2)
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us