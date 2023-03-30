Join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in Bike to Work Day this week

Pump up your tires and roll those khaki slacks

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 6:21 pm

This guy gets it. - Orlando Cycle Chic
Orlando Cycle Chic
This guy gets it.

Pump up your tires and roll those khaki slacks, because Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is joining residents around the community to kick off Bike to Work Day Friday, March 31.

The biking event will go down in celebration of Florida Biking Month, an effort to increase support for outdoor exercise and fitness.

Starting at 8 a.m. sharp, at Lake Lorna Doone Park, Mayor Dyer will kick off a group ride leading residents through downtown Orlando and ending up in City Hall. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bike) is encouraged, but a limited number of e-bikes and pedicabs will be available for those who do not own bikes. On-site registration happens at 7 a.m.

At the end of the journey, riders can enjoy a post-ride celebration with awards and giveaways. Attendees will also be able to learn more about upcoming Orlando biking projects.

To learn more or register to bike, you can visit the City of Orlando website

