Jimmy Buffet-themed 'Margaritaville at Sea' cruise placed under No Sail Order by US Coast Guard

click to enlarge Margaritaville at Sea

A Jimmy Buffet-themed cruise ship is not allowed to sail for the Bahamas following a No Sail Order from the US Coast Guard.The former Grand Clasica of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line was shifted over toward a beach bum theme after being purchased by the Margaritaville at Sea cruise company. The ship has been in operation since it was built in 1991 for various cruise lines. Now dubbed the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the ship was barred from sailing from the Port of Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.“Cruise ships operating in the U.S. are required under federal law to have a Certificate of Compliance exam every 6 months," the US Coast Guard shared. "During this ship’s annual exam, Port State Control officers identified conditions, which required the ship to stay in port until rectified due to the safety of the crew and passengers. The ship will not sail until the conditions are rectified."In a statement shared with theruise line CEO Oneil Khosa said that the ship is "expeditiously undertaking" corrective actions."The cruise line’s shoreside and shipboard teams are working closely with the United States Coast Guard to quickly address the flagged items and continue sailing on schedule." they said. "We do not anticipate any additional impact to our planned itineraries. All guests have disembarked from the ship and have received compensation for the inconvenience."In other words, they know it could be their fault.