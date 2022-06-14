VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Jewish congregation challenges Florida's 15-week abortion ban in court

By on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge Rabbi Barry Silver of Boynton Beach's Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor - CONGREGATION L’DOR VA-DOR/FACEBOOK
Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor/Facebook
Rabbi Barry Silver of Boynton Beach's Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor

A South Florida Jewish congregation has challenged a new state law that blocks abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, contending the measure violates privacy and religious-freedom rights.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Leon County circuit court by Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor, seeks to block the law from taking effect July 1. Abortion clinics also filed a lawsuit this month in Leon County challenging the constitutionality of the restriction.

Both cases include allegations that the law, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, violates a privacy right in the Florida Constitution that has long played a pivotal role in abortion cases in the state.

But the lawsuit filed Friday by the Palm Beach County congregation also contends that the law violates religious-freedom rights.

“For Jews, all life is precious and thus the decision to bring new life into the world is not taken lightly or determined by state fiat,” the lawsuit said. “In Jewish law, abortion is required if necessary to protect the health, mental or physical well-being of the woman, or for many other reasons not permitted under the act (the new law). As such, the act prohibits Jewish women from practicing their faith free of government intrusion and thus violates their privacy rights and religious freedom.”

Related
Bans Off My Body Rally 2021

Florida abortion clinics file lawsuit against state's 15-week abortion ban

The lawsuit also said congregation members and other people who “do not share the religious views reflected in the act will suffer … irreparable harm by having their religious freedom under the Florida Constitution violated.”

“This failure to maintain the separation of church and state, like so many other laws in other lands throughout history, threatens the Jewish family, and thus also threatens the Jewish people by imposing the laws of other religions upon Jews,” the lawsuit said.

The 15-week abortion limit was one of the most-controversial issues of this year’s legislative session and came as the U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of a similar Mississippi law. A leaked draft opinion in the Supreme Court case indicated justices could use it to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

When DeSantis signed the bill, he held an event at a Kissimmee church, with screens displaying the message, “Florida protege el derecho la vida,” or “Florida protects the right to life.”

Slideshow

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally

'Bans Off Our Bodies'
65 slides
'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies' 'Bans Off Our Bodies'
Click to View 65 slides

“We are here today to protect life. We are here today to defend those who can’t defend themselves,” DeSantis said.

The law prevents physicians from performing abortions after 15 weeks, based on the first day of the woman’s last menstrual period. It includes limited exemptions, such as in circumstances when physicians certify that abortions are needed to save the lives of pregnant women.

The lawsuit filed Friday names as defendants DeSantis and numerous other state officials. It has been assigned to Circuit Judge Layne Smith. The other case filed June 1 by abortion clinics is pending before Circuit Judge John Cooper.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Trending

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

By Patricia Tolley

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls protesting outside Supreme Court justices' homes 'an insurrection' during Fox News visit

By Alex Galbraith

Gov. Ron DeSantis calls protesting outside Supreme Court justices' homes 'an insurrection' during Fox News visit

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

Also in News

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

UCF will join Big 12 in July 2023

By Nicolle Osorio

UCF will join Big 12 in July 2023

Joan Jett questions SeaWorld breeding program on behalf of PETA at annual shareholder meeting

By Alex Galbraith

Joan Jett

Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell temporarily suspended due to investigation

By Maitane Orue

Orlando Pride head coach Amanda Cromwell temporarily suspended due to investigation
More

Digital Issue

June 8, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us