Ivanhoe Village's Hideaway Bar reopens a few days after drunk driver smashed into it

Photo by Sarah Jennifer Hardin
Ivanhood bar the Hideaway has already reopened its doors this week, after a drunk driver smashed into the bar on Sunday night.
Four people were injured after a driver crashed his truck into the local dive bar on Sunday night. Orlando Police
say the truck crashed into the Hideaway around 6 p.m. The driver as 45-year-old Jackson Click. Bar staff said that Click was in the bar prior to the crash.
Despite the not-inconsiderable damage, Hideaway staff patched up the hole, cleared out the debris and managed to open back up in time for their annual Employee and Customer Appreciation Christmas Party on Tuesday night.
"Again, we appreciate all the support we have received in the community. It is overwhelming and amazing!" read a post on the Hideaway's Facebook
. "Please help us spread that love to our injured patrons. Keep them and their families in your thoughts during this time."
The Hideaway is now back to regular business hours, just in time for folks returning to the city and looking to flee various familial obligations.
