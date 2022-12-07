Iconic Orlando ice cream stand Goff’s Drive In will not reopen historic OBT location

click to enlarge Google Maps Goff’s Drive In expected to close shop, owner remains hopeful for a new home.

The historic Orlando ice cream shop Goff’s Drive In is sadly saying goodbye to its longtime location on Orange Blossom Trail.



Goff’s first opened up shop on the historic spot at 212 S. Orange Blossom Trail in 1948, operated by Edwin Goff. Goff later sold the ice cream business to William Truesdell, who is the grandfather of the current owner of Goff’s, Todd Peacock.

Goff's, a Parramore neighborhood mainstay for decades, closed its doors back in May after being set ablaze in an alleged arson. A planned July reopening was repeatedly delayed while the owners waited for approval from the City of Orlando, according to statements by Peacock to WESH.



For his part, Peacock wrote in a Facebook post that he remains optimistic he will find Goff's a new home.

“My plan was to continue the legacy. My plan was to create more memories, meet more generations, share in more celebrations. My children’s plans were to one day continue what Mr. Goff started and what you, our extended Orlando family have helped build. But, we also have learned, try as we might, we are not in control. He is. And we have no choice but to trust His purpose for us,” Peacock wrote on Tuesday.